MDP Incumbents Ousted in Party's Primary Elections

In a surprising turn of events, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) witnessed the defeat of its two incumbent members, Addu Meedhoo MP Rozaina Adam and Kelaa MP Ibrahim Shareef, in the party's primary elections for the forthcoming parliamentary elections. The primary elections, held across 40 electoral districts, saw the participation of 25,325 eligible voters with ballot boxes strategically placed across 95 islands, including 26 in the greater Male' area.

North Feydhoo's Unexpected Outcome

In the North Feydhoo seat, a surprising outcome unfolded as Ahmed Shareef emerged victorious with 251 votes. Rozaina Adam, despite her strong presence within the MDP, found herself defeated with 221 votes, while Ahmed Hamza trailed closely with 206 votes. This defeat marks a significant setback for Rozaina Adam, who, despite her influential status within the MDP, was unable to secure a win in either the Male' or Addu City boxes.

MDP Candidates Securing Their Positions

More than 40 MDP candidates have already secured their tickets for the elections, with a number of incumbents running unopposed or witnessing the withdrawal of their opponents. Among the victors who have successfully secured their candidacy are Hoarafushi MP Ahmed Saleem, Makunudhoo MP Mohamed Raee, Hinnavaru MP Jeehan Mahmood, Dhaandhoo MP Yauqoob Abdulla, South Galolhu MP Ahmed Meekail Naseem, and South Henveiru MP Hussain Shaheem.

MDP's Future Political Influence

Despite the MDP's considerable success in the 2019 elections, where they secured a supermajority by winning 65 out of 87 seats, the party faced defeat in the recent presidential elections. However, the party remains optimistic and is aiming to maintain its political influence by striving for a significant victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections.