McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries

The McKean County Commissioners convened for their inaugural meeting of 2024, which also functioned as an organizational assembly. Tom Kreiner was reinstated as the chairman, with Carol Duffy taking up the vice chair’s reins and the newly elected Marty Wilder assuming the role of secretary. This marks the onset of a fresh chapter in the county’s administration with a renewed leadership team in place.

Wilder’s Debut and Inquiry

Wilder, who is stepping into the county’s administration for the first time, expressed her gratitude for the support she has received. She made a plea for guidance during her initial months in office, demonstrating a commendable willingness to learn and adapt to her new role. Further, she raised a critical issue regarding the tax exemption status of properties in Bradford slated for demolition as part of a significant redevelopment initiative. Kreiner suggested tabling this matter for detailed discussion at the subsequent meeting, which indicates the county’s proactive approach to addressing pressing issues.

Evaluation of Tax Exemption Requests

The commissioners underscored the need for extensive information on these properties to ascertain if they qualify for tax exemption under the purely public charity test. Angie Tennies, the county’s director of tax assessment, had previously mentioned that a comprehensive review of all non-profits would be undertaken, and recertification forms would be readied. However, she cautioned that a complete reevaluation would require a longer timeframe. This underscores the county’s commitment to thorough and fair assessment processes.

Board Appointments and Future Plans

During the meeting, the commissioners also made several board appointments, with Kreiner, Duffy, and Wilder being assigned to various authorities and committees. This highlights the commissioners’ active participation in different facets of county administration. The next scheduled meeting is slated for January 9 at 10 a.m., where the commissioners are expected to further discuss the tax exemption issue among other matters.