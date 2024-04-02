McGrail Inquiry Schedule Released: Key Witnesses Including Former Police Commissioner and Chief Minister to Testify

The McGrail Inquiry, probing the early retirement of former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail, has laid out its hearing schedule, promising weeks of compelling testimony from high-profile figures. Set against a backdrop of controversy and alleged misconduct, this inquiry will dissect the circumstances surrounding McGrail's departure in June 2020, drawing attention from both local and international observers.

Witness Lineup and Timeline

The inquiry's proceedings kick off on April 8, with opening remarks spanning the first two days. Ian McGrail is slated to present his evidence in the second week, a pivotal moment given his central role in the investigation's genesis. Other notable witnesses include James Levy, whose personal and professional spaces were allegedly searched in connection with Operation Delhi, and current Police Commissioner Richard Ullger and Deputy Cathal Yeats. The inquiry will culminate in the fifth week with testimony from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and then Governor Nick Pyle, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion.

Public Engagement and Broadcasting Details

GBC News will provide comprehensive coverage of the inquiry, offering insights and analysis as events unfold. For those keen to follow the proceedings live, GBC Television and Radio Gibraltar Plus will stream the sessions from the Garrison Library, albeit with a 10-minute delay due to legal considerations. This ensures that the public stays informed and engaged with this significant examination of Gibraltar's law enforcement and governance.

Controversy and Context

The McGrail Inquiry launches amidst fierce political debate and legislative changes concerning Gibraltar's inquiry process. The inquiry not only seeks to clarify the events leading to McGrail's early retirement but also to address broader concerns of alleged corruption and misconduct within Gibraltar's political and law enforcement arenas. As such, it represents a crucial moment for transparency and accountability in Gibraltar's public life, with potential implications for the territory's governance and international reputation.

As the McGrail Inquiry unfolds, it promises to shed light on the intricate web of allegations and actions that led to a significant shakeup within Gibraltar's Police Force and political landscape. With its comprehensive witness list and detailed schedule, the inquiry offers a rare glimpse into the mechanisms of power, governance, and law enforcement in Gibraltar, setting the stage for a potentially transformative moment in its public affairs.