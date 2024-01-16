MCD Moves to Resolve Financial Issues at Hardayal Library

In a significant move towards financial resolution, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken the initiative to clear the outstanding electricity bill of the Hardayal Municipal Public Library. This move also involves the initiation of steps to address the overdue salaries of 52 employees. The entirety of this move is propelled by the funds provided by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, which amounts to Rs 2.27 crore.

Addressing Salary Dues

These funds are being utilized to address the payment of salaries for the fiscal year 2021-22. These payments had been held in limbo for a period of around two and a half years, causing distress among the library staff. The clearing of these dues is a significant stride towards resolving the financial issues that have been plaguing the library.

Meeting with the New Management Committee

Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who also presides over the library, held discussions with the new management committee. The meeting aimed to address employee issues and improve library services. The Mayor has requested a comprehensive report detailing all corporation libraries and their employees. This report is expected to be produced within two days.

Personal Inspection of Libraries

Mayor Oberoi also plans to personally inspect each library alongside the corporation councilors. This initiative aims to evaluate their operations and salary dues. This inspection is a testament to the corporation's commitment to enhancing library conditions and safeguarding employee welfare.

The MCD's decision to clear the Hardayal Library's electricity bill and start an investigation into financial irregularities is a clear reflection of its dedication to improving the library's conditions and protecting its employees' welfare.