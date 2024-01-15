en English
Asia

MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
MCA President Reinforces Commitment Amid Challenges: Looks Ahead to Year of the Dragon

Despite the trials and tribulations faced, the president of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, has reiterated his resolution to continue the party’s efforts for the nation and its people. His remarks were made during his management of party affairs at the Johor MCA office.

Discussing the Future

During his visit, Dr Wee was briefed by the Johor MCA Chief administrator, Lim Ying Hang, and Deputy Chief administration, Leong King Ching. They discussed the planned activities and programmes for the approaching Chinese New Year celebrations, a significant cultural event for the community. Additional programmes and activities, designed to benefit both the party and the public, were also discussed for the year ahead.

Generous Contributions

In an extraordinary display of generosity, Dr Wee has donated RM350,000 to 31 mosques and four surau in the Ayer Hitam parliamentary constituency. This donation is part of a larger commitment, where he mentioned that he had allocated more than RM1mil to all mosques and surau in 2023. His contributions towards the development of these houses of worship have been consistent since 2004, reflecting his dedication towards community development.

Looking Forward

Dr Wee expressed optimism for the approaching year of the Dragon, a symbol of strength and success in Chinese culture. His hopeful outlook portrays a sense of resilience and commitment towards his role as the party’s president and his dedication to the nation’s welfare.

Asia Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

