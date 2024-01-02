en English
Nigeria

MC Oluomo Resigns as NURTW Lagos Chairman, Sets Sights on National Presidency

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
In a significant shake-up of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has stepped down from his role as Chairman. The move, influenced by the advice of President Bola Tinubu, paves the way for the current Treasurer, Mustapha Adekunle (Sego), to ascend to the leadership position.

MC Oluomo’s decision to resign was reportedly prompted by President Tinubu, who suggested he vie for the National President role of the NURTW. This advice was allegedly rooted in MC Oluomo’s controversial image and Tinubu’s reluctance to be publicly associated with him. It is suggested that the Lagos chapter of the NURTW is more lucrative, implying a potential financial sacrifice for MC Oluomo in his new pursuit.

Internal Leadership Crisis

The leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the NURTW has been rife with internal wrangling and crises. Recently, the Lagos State Government dissolved its Park and Garages Committee, reinstating NURTW’s control over motor parks and garages following a suspension due to these leadership disputes. MC Oluomo’s re-election for a second term as chairman had also been a source of controversy within the union.

The health concerns of the factional NURTW President, Tajudeen Agbede, have opened an opportunity for MC Oluomo’s move to the national secretariat. However, this transition has not been without its share of allegations. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Solomon Lalong, has been accused of bias, allegedly siding with Agbede’s faction.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

