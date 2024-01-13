en English
Africa

Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC’s 112th Anniversary Celebration

Shivani Chauhan
January 13, 2024
The Mbombela Stadium, a significant landmark in Mpumalanga, South Africa, buzzed with activity and excitement as a sea of supporters, adorned in the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) signature colors of green and gold, flooded in to partake in the party’s 112th-anniversary celebrations. Despite logistical hurdles and unverified claims of sabotage, the event witnessed a turnout that stretched the 42,000-capacity stadium to its limits, underscoring the enduring support for the ANC.

Enduring Support Despite Challenges

Despite incidents such as a bus accident and challenges at the entrance gates, the stadium’s filling to near capacity was a testament to the unwavering loyalty towards the former liberation movement. The ANC, with its rich history and significant influence in South Africa’s political landscape, continues to draw substantial crowds, reflecting the party’s ongoing relevance.

Mobilization for the Event

The ANC in Ekurhuleni managed to mobilize a vast number of people to attend the party’s 112th birthday celebrations at the Mbombela Stadium. The party had a target of filling up the 43,500-capacity stadium, and despite initial concerns about its ability to do so, it expressed confidence in the disciplined attendance of its members. The ANC had plans to transport people from different provinces, reflecting the party’s extensive reach and influence.

Setting the Tone for the Future

The ANC’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, was expected to deliver the party’s message during the celebrations. The anticipated address aimed to focus on key issues such as economic growth, energy, crime, gender-based violence, corruption, and the renewal of the ANC. This statement was set to shape the narrative for the upcoming election year while reflecting on the party’s challenges and future. The near full capacity of the stadium for the celebration underscores the significant political engagement and enthusiasm of the ANC’s supporters.

Africa Politics South Africa
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

