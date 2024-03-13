Mayowa Akinfolarin's Journey Across Ondo's Local Governments Promotes Unity, Progress

As the political landscape heats up in Ondo State ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial election, one candidate emerges from the fray with a message of unity and progress. Mayowa Akinfolarin, a seasoned politician with a rich history of public service, has commenced a strategic tour across the state's 18 local governments. This initiative marks a pivotal phase in his campaign, underscoring his commitment to directly engaging with the grassroots and showcasing his comprehensive political agenda.

Launching his tour in Ifon, the administrative heart of Ose council area, Akinfolarin wasted no time in connecting with the core of the party’s support base. Surrounded by enthusiastic party loyalists, young supporters, and women, he outlined his vision for Ondo State, a vision built on the foundational pillars of agriculture, education, health, job creation, and infrastructure development. This direct engagement strategy not only brings his political manifesto to the people it aims to serve but also reinforces his bonds with party faithful across the state.

Experience and Qualifications

With a political career that spans over several election cycles, Akinfolarin positions himself as the embodiment of experience and success. Having contested elections seven times and secured victories in five of those, his popularity and relevance within the political sphere are undeniable. His tenure in the House of Representatives, coupled with his roles as the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly and various directorial positions, equip him with a unique blend of legislative and administrative expertise. These experiences, Akinfolarin argues, make him the most suitable candidate to lead Ondo State towards a brighter future.

Central to Akinfolarin’s campaign is his unwavering commitment to the welfare and safety of the people of Ondo State. He pledges to leverage his vast experience and deep understanding of governance to address the pressing needs of his constituents. By focusing on economic empowerment, infrastructural development, and social welfare programs, Akinfolarin aims to chart a new course for the state, one that ensures prosperity and security for all its residents.

As the gubernatorial race in Ondo State gathers momentum, Akinfolarin’s message of unity, progress, and experienced leadership resonates with many. His grassroots tour not only demonstrates his readiness to listen and respond to the needs of the people but also solidifies his position as a frontrunner in the quest for the APC’s gubernatorial ticket.