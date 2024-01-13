en English
Elections

Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address

In the heart of Adana, a city pulsating with life and ambition, Mayor Zeydan Karalar stood before a vast crowd of 10,000 gathered at the Adana Metropolitan Municipality Building. A sea of faces, all united under the banner of progress, listened intently as the mayor unveiled his vision for the future: ‘Together, to new horizons.’

An Unwavering Commitment to Adana

Mayor Karalar, a stalwart of his political party for nearly half a century, expressed profound gratitude to his party, colleagues, and the citizens of Adana. His words echoed through the crowd, a testament to his unwavering dedication to the city he holds dear. With a decade of service under his belt, including a five-year stint working for the people of Seyhan and another five as the head of the Metropolitan Municipality, his commitment to ‘Adana Adana’ is indisputable.

Acknowledging the Pillars of Success

During his address, the mayor extended his thanks to prominent party leaders and representatives. In his view, the success of his team is a direct reflection of their relentless hard work and numerous accomplishments. The journey has been challenging, but the unwavering support and dedication of these individuals have been instrumental in the team’s achievements.

Looking Forward: The Next Five Years

As the kickoff event for his election campaign, Mayor Karalar’s speech was filled with optimism for the future. He expressed confidence in achieving even greater success in the next five years, indicating his steadfast commitment to continue serving the community. His message was clear: the people of Adana will not stand still. Together, they will venture towards new horizons, driven by a shared vision of a brighter future.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

