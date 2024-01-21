Mayor Molefe Faces Allegations of Corruption and Motion of No Confidence by EFF

Mayor Khumalo Molefe of the Ngaka Molema District Municipality faces serious allegations of corruption, misuse of public office, and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act. The charges against him involve soliciting bribes from service providers, using the ill-gotten gains to purchase luxury vehicles, and politically interfering with government procurement processes—a clear violation of Section 117 of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

EFF's Accusations and Actions

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a South African political party, have been vocal critics of Molefe's conduct. The provincial deputy secretary of the party in North West, Justice Dabampe, has submitted several complaints regarding Molefe's alleged misconduct. Frustrated by the slow pace of traditional investigation methods, the EFF has decided to introduce a motion of no confidence against the mayor.

Alleged Secret Meetings and Luxury Purchases

Reports have surfaced of secret meetings where service providers were allegedly coerced into giving bribes. In return for these bribes, it is claimed that Molefe purchased a BMW for his wife, a Toyota Hilux, and several other luxury vehicles. Such actions, if proven, would provide substantial evidence of Molefe's misuse of his mayoral position for personal gain.

Call for Investigation and Mayor's Removal

Various organizations and officials have joined the EFF in calling for Molefe's removal and a thorough investigation into the corruption allegations. The EFF has also proposed the establishment of an ad-hoc committee, aimed at investigating these allegations against the mayor.