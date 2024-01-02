Mayor Michael Rama Rejects Councilor Rey Gealon’s Resignation as Traffic Chief

In a surprising turn of events, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has elected not to accept the resignation of Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon from his position as head of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC). Despite Gealon’s resignation letter, submitted on December 23, 2023, where he candidly expressed his belief that the traffic management office would be better served by someone more capable, Mayor Rama has declared that Gealon will continue his tenure as traffic chief.

A Resignation Turned Down

Gealon’s decision to step down came as a surprise, yet the decision of Mayor Rama to retain him was even more unexpected. The Mayor, expressing confidence in Gealon’s abilities, refused to dismiss or accept his resignation. This move highlights Mayor Rama’s faith in Gealon’s capabilities and his desire for continuity in managing Cebu City’s traffic situation.

A History of Change

Mayor Rama appointed Gealon to the position on September 2, 2023, succeeding lawyer Rico ‘Koko’ Rey Francis Holganza, who had also resigned from the TMC. This was a significant transition for the city’s traffic management, bringing new perspectives and approaches to tackling the city’s traffic issues. However, Gealon’s tenure has been short-lived, with his resignation coming just a few months after his appointment.

Looking Forward

Despite this unexpected development, Mayor Rama remains committed to addressing traffic-related issues. The mayor disclosed plans for a meeting with the traffic management committee to discuss current concerns and plot a course for the future. Moreover, Mayor Rama has decided to take a more hands-on role in traffic control. He announced his intention to personally assist in overseeing traffic management in Cebu City, with responsibilities divided between himself, Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia, and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera. This move represents a novel approach to managing traffic and indicates the mayor’s personal commitment to resolving the city’s traffic woes.