Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville

Harry Williams, a 74-year-old native of New Jersey, found his unexpected home in Hardeeville, South Carolina, thanks to a ZIP code confusion. What began as an unforeseen residency led Williams to a city council seat and, a year later, in 2015, to the mayor’s office. As he concludes his second term, Williams has announced his decision not to seek re-election in November. His tenure, though, has left an indelible mark on Hardeeville, shaping a vision for the city that rivals neighboring areas like Okatie, Bluffton, and Hilton Head.

The Vision for Hardeeville

Williams’s plan for Hardeeville hinges on master plans with developers, emphasizing the quality of life. The goal is to make Hardeeville a magnet for young families with incentives and businesses drawn to the Riverport Commerce Park. This strategic focus has led to significant growth, with high-profile tenants such as Home Depot finding a home in the city. The city has sanctioned almost 15 million square feet of warehousing in the past 18 months, further fueling local economic growth.

Residential Expansion and Population Surge

Hardeeville’s last significant residential plot, the Morgan Tract along U.S. Route 278, has been bought. This acquisition signals a shift towards detailed zoning and development. The city’s population has seen an impressive 37% growth from 2020 to 2022. Infrastructural improvements, such as the widening of I-95 and the introduction of a new exit, are expected to provide a further boost to Hardeeville’s local economy.

Williams’s Legacy

Williams envisions Hardeeville as a thriving community where families can prosper. Affordable housing, safe communities, and improved schools are at the heart of his vision. He has worked tirelessly to transform the landscape of Lowcountry, attracting more people to the area while addressing potential hurdles such as school funding and traffic congestion during construction. His legacy will shape Hardeeville for years to come, capturing the essence of a city that is both welcoming and forward-thinking.