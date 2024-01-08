en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Mayor Harry Williams Shapes a New Vision for Hardeeville

Harry Williams, a 74-year-old native of New Jersey, found his unexpected home in Hardeeville, South Carolina, thanks to a ZIP code confusion. What began as an unforeseen residency led Williams to a city council seat and, a year later, in 2015, to the mayor’s office. As he concludes his second term, Williams has announced his decision not to seek re-election in November. His tenure, though, has left an indelible mark on Hardeeville, shaping a vision for the city that rivals neighboring areas like Okatie, Bluffton, and Hilton Head.

The Vision for Hardeeville

Williams’s plan for Hardeeville hinges on master plans with developers, emphasizing the quality of life. The goal is to make Hardeeville a magnet for young families with incentives and businesses drawn to the Riverport Commerce Park. This strategic focus has led to significant growth, with high-profile tenants such as Home Depot finding a home in the city. The city has sanctioned almost 15 million square feet of warehousing in the past 18 months, further fueling local economic growth.

Residential Expansion and Population Surge

Hardeeville’s last significant residential plot, the Morgan Tract along U.S. Route 278, has been bought. This acquisition signals a shift towards detailed zoning and development. The city’s population has seen an impressive 37% growth from 2020 to 2022. Infrastructural improvements, such as the widening of I-95 and the introduction of a new exit, are expected to provide a further boost to Hardeeville’s local economy.

Williams’s Legacy

Williams envisions Hardeeville as a thriving community where families can prosper. Affordable housing, safe communities, and improved schools are at the heart of his vision. He has worked tirelessly to transform the landscape of Lowcountry, attracting more people to the area while addressing potential hurdles such as school funding and traffic congestion during construction. His legacy will shape Hardeeville for years to come, capturing the essence of a city that is both welcoming and forward-thinking.

0
Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
21 seconds ago
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
In the third presidential debate leading up to Indonesia’s election scheduled for February 14, the candidates, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, sparred over various matters of national importance. Among the issues discussed were the South China Sea, defense, foreign policy, and ethics. The South China Sea Contention The
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
Allegations of Unfair Electoral Tactics Surface Against BJP as Indian Elections Approach
8 mins ago
Allegations of Unfair Electoral Tactics Surface Against BJP as Indian Elections Approach
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
11 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
3 mins ago
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
3 mins ago
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
British Delegation Discusses Transgender Support with Punjab Police
5 mins ago
British Delegation Discusses Transgender Support with Punjab Police
Latest Headlines
World News
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
22 seconds
Third Presidential Debate in Indonesia: South China Sea, Defense & Ethics Discussed
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
1 min
Indian Shooter Varun Tomar Clinches Gold, Seals Paris Olympic Berth
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
3 mins
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
3 mins
New Mexico Supreme Court to Hear Challenge Against Governor's Gun Control Order
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
4 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
4 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
4 mins
Memphis Clinches Victory Over Phoenix in Tight Basketball Encounter
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
4 mins
Detroit Red Wings Triumph Over Anaheim Ducks in Thrilling NHL Encounter
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
4 mins
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons in High-Scoring Encounter
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
43 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app