en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control

In an effort to restore local control to the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC), Mayor Eddie Melton of Gary, Indiana has made a pivotal appointment to the GCSC board. The appointee, Glenn Johnson, is a former president of the Lake Ridge Schools board and a notable alumnus of Gary public schools. Johnson’s history in educational leadership is expected to be a significant asset in the ongoing transition.

Transition towards Local Control

The GCSC has been under state oversight since 2017, a response to financial difficulties that necessitated the hiring of MGT Consulting by the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board (DUAB). A new legislation, Senate Enrolled Act 327, has now provided room for local appointments to the GCSC board. This recent appointment of Johnson by Mayor Melton marks a crucial step in this transition process.

The Board Composition

The composition of the GCSC board as stipulated by the Senate Enrolled Act 327 allows for the Gary mayor and city council each to appoint one member. The remaining three members are appointed by the state Secretary of Education. Currently, the board serves in an advisory capacity. However, it could regain full authority by July 2024, subject to a DUAB assessment.

Johnson’s Role and the Road Ahead

Johnson, an IT consulting executive, resigned from the Lake Ridge Schools board in August 2022. He replaces Akilia McCain who was removed by Mayor Melton the day after his swearing-in. Johnson, the first Black member and longest-serving president of the Lake Ridge School Board, is expected to leverage his experience for the benefit of the GCSC students. The board also has the responsibility of searching for a new superintendent to replace emergency manager Mike Raisor for the next school year.

0
Education Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Education in Crisis: The Decline of Civics and History

By BNN Correspondents

NTA Tightens Security Measures for JEE-Main Exam

By Rafia Tasleem

California Pioneers Digital Literacy in Public Schools to Combat Digital Disinformation

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cyber Innovation Center: 15 Years of Economic Impact and a New Era of Leadership

By Waqas Arain

DIGP Sujit Kumar Singh Visits JKPPS Bemina, Stresses on Improvements i ...
@Education · 14 mins
DIGP Sujit Kumar Singh Visits JKPPS Bemina, Stresses on Improvements i ...
heart comment 0
Ramaiah University Celebrates 8th Convocation: A New Chapter Begins for 1864 Graduates

By Rafia Tasleem

Ramaiah University Celebrates 8th Convocation: A New Chapter Begins for 1864 Graduates
Rising Tide of Cyber Threats: Dealing with Data Breaches and Identity Theft

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rising Tide of Cyber Threats: Dealing with Data Breaches and Identity Theft
School Board Unveils Comprehensive Transition Program for Incoming Students

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

School Board Unveils Comprehensive Transition Program for Incoming Students
Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Israel Ojoko

Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
29 seconds
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
42 seconds
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
44 seconds
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
45 seconds
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
49 seconds
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
52 seconds
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
53 seconds
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi's Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
1 min
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
1 min
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app