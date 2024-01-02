Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control

In an effort to restore local control to the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC), Mayor Eddie Melton of Gary, Indiana has made a pivotal appointment to the GCSC board. The appointee, Glenn Johnson, is a former president of the Lake Ridge Schools board and a notable alumnus of Gary public schools. Johnson’s history in educational leadership is expected to be a significant asset in the ongoing transition.

Transition towards Local Control

The GCSC has been under state oversight since 2017, a response to financial difficulties that necessitated the hiring of MGT Consulting by the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeal Board (DUAB). A new legislation, Senate Enrolled Act 327, has now provided room for local appointments to the GCSC board. This recent appointment of Johnson by Mayor Melton marks a crucial step in this transition process.

The Board Composition

The composition of the GCSC board as stipulated by the Senate Enrolled Act 327 allows for the Gary mayor and city council each to appoint one member. The remaining three members are appointed by the state Secretary of Education. Currently, the board serves in an advisory capacity. However, it could regain full authority by July 2024, subject to a DUAB assessment.

Johnson’s Role and the Road Ahead

Johnson, an IT consulting executive, resigned from the Lake Ridge Schools board in August 2022. He replaces Akilia McCain who was removed by Mayor Melton the day after his swearing-in. Johnson, the first Black member and longest-serving president of the Lake Ridge School Board, is expected to leverage his experience for the benefit of the GCSC students. The board also has the responsibility of searching for a new superintendent to replace emergency manager Mike Raisor for the next school year.