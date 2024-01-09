en English
Politics

Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour’s Banner

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
West of England’s current Metro Mayor, Dan Norris, has declared his candidacy as Labour’s parliamentary representative for the newly formed North East Somerset & Hanham constituency. A seasoned political figure, Norris held the MP position for the former Wansdyke constituency in Somerset and served as a government minister during his Parliamentary tenure. After a hiatus, he returned to the political sphere in May 2021, succeeding Conservative Tim Bowles as the regional mayor.

A Dual Role for Norris?

Norris, a local resident of Pensford and an avid Bristol City fan, has argued in favour of his ability to effectively manage both the roles of a Metro Mayor and an MP. He cites examples of other mayors who have simultaneously held positions in Parliament as precedence. The West of England Combined Authority (WECA), led by Norris, overlooks essential regional issues like transport, housing, employment, skills, and environmental challenges.

Upcoming Elections

The next Metro Mayor elections are scheduled for 2025, but a general election is anticipated to unfold later this year. As Norris gears up for the candidature, he reflects a deep-rooted connection to the area he aims to represent and a commitment to secure the confidence of local communities. His goal is to serve under Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. Norris’ declaration of intent coincided with Damien Egan, Mayor of Lewisham, being chosen as Labour’s candidate for the Kingswood by-election. Egan replaces Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees, who had previously expressed interest in running for Parliament in the new Bristol North East constituency.

Norris’ decision to run for Parliament has raised eyebrows, with concerns about his ability to concentrate on his mayoral duties while pursuing a return to Parliament. However, the Mayor remains undeterred, drawing attention to his past role as a minister in Gordon Brown’s Labour government before losing his seat to Conservative Jacob Rees Mogg in 2010.

Politics United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

