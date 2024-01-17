Mayor Brandon Johnson's Campaign Refunds Violation Contributions

Chicago's newly elected mayor, Brandon Johnson, has rectified a significant oversight by refunding over $50,000 in campaign contributions that violated city ethics rules. Johnson's campaign had unknowingly accepted funds from city contractors and lobbyists, actions that were prohibited by a 2011 executive order.

The campaign's compliance team misinterpreted the regulations, leading to the acceptance of funds that were in direct violation of the city's rules. The Chicago Sun-Times had shed light on these transgressions, which sparked an immediate response from Johnson's campaign, labeling it as an oversight.

Refunds and Unreturned Funds

Among the refunded contributions were donations from city contractors with active contracts, such as MAT Leasing and MAT Construction Leasing. WSP USA had also donated before a substantial city contract commenced. A political action committee associated with a contractor at O'Hare International Airport had donated $24,000 after Johnson's election but before his inauguration, and these funds were not subject to the contribution ban and therefore returned.

However, not all questionable funds were returned. Contributions from individual lawyers at a Texas law firm with city contracts remained. City lobbyists, who are also prohibited from donating to sitting mayors, had their contributions returned. The campaign has also accepted significant donations from labor unions with City Hall contracts, which, while not prohibited, raises questions about potential influence.

Restoring Faith in the System

Mayor Johnson's swift action to rectify this oversight reaffirms his commitment to ethical conduct in public office. Despite the initial misstep, the returned contributions send a clear message that Johnson's administration will not be swayed by financial contributions that violate city rules.