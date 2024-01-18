Mayor Bernie Norvell Launches Campaign for Mendocino County's 4th District Supervisor

Bernie Norvell, the mayor of Fort Bragg, California, has embarked on his campaign for the Mendocino County 4th District Supervisor seat, filling the political vacuum left by Dan Gjerde's decision not to seek re-election. The election, set to coincide with California's national primary ballot, is slated for March 5.

Norvell is steering a unique campaign, focusing on direct voter engagement instead of pursuing endorsements actively. Despite his self-reliant approach, several local organizations have thrown their support behind him. A significant facet of Norvell's campaign is his commitment to 'walk the district and knock on doors,' an indication of his dedication to understanding and addressing the concerns of his constituents.

Experience and Successful Homelessness Strategies

With a stint at the city council under his belt, Norvell believes his experience, particularly in dealing with homelessness and mental health issues, primes him for the county position. The mayor points to Fort Bragg's success in significantly reducing homelessness as a testament to his leadership and the city's adoption of a multi-pronged approach. This strategy, conceived by consultant Robert Marbut, deviates from state programs, favoring practical and locally-oriented solutions.

As part of his campaign, Norvell aims to apply the successful strategies of Fort Bragg to the entire county. He argues that proper utilization of existing funds and personnel could achieve similar progress on a larger scale, thereby reducing homelessness and improving mental health services county-wide without the need for additional resources.