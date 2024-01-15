Mayor Amarjeet Sohi Proposes Task Force to Address Edmonton's Housing Crisis

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, in a special city hall meeting, underscored the urgent need to address the escalating housing and houselessness crisis in Edmonton. Noting a worrisome trend of more individuals slipping into houselessness than those being lifted from it, Mayor Sohi proposed the formation of a 'community mobilization task force' to combat this rising issue.

The Task Force and Its Mission

The proposed task force is envisioned as a collective effort involving various relevant sectors. Its primary mission is to develop a clear vision and secure necessary funds to bolster existing social service providers. This initiative, according to Mayor Sohi, would help align Edmonton's actions with its commitments to reconciliation and community care.

A Call for Unified Action

Mayor Sohi also voiced the need for a united front to effectively tackle this crisis. He intends to organize a meeting with key stakeholders, including the provincial and federal governments, and the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations. However, this meeting hinges on the declaration of an emergency, which would pave the way for heightened advocacy for additional support.

Addressing the Housing Crisis: The New Strategy

The ultimate goal is the successful implementation of a novel affordable housing strategy. This strategy involves the launch of 'community mobilization funding' followed by the execution of the measures outlined within the new strategy to address the housing crisis. Despite criticism from Alberta Housing Minister Jason Nixon, who dismissed the emergency meeting as a political move, Mayor Sohi remains resolute in his commitment to address the issue head-on.

The stance of the UCP government, which is opposed to the declaration of a crisis and solutions like temporary rent controls or requiring developers to include low-income housing, presents a significant challenge. Nevertheless, with the backing of the community and the relentless pursuit of effective solutions, Mayor Sohi is hopeful that the tide can be turned on this pressing issue.