en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mayawati Declares BSP’s Independent Stance: No Political Alliances

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Mayawati Declares BSP’s Independent Stance: No Political Alliances

In a significant political development, Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has announced her party’s decision to maintain its independence in the political arena. The BSP will not be forming alliances with any political entities, reinforcing its commitment to preserving its unique political identity.

Snub to Congress and Implications for Other Parties

This decision is seen as a snub to the Congress and hints at the possibility of a third front comprising non-BJP and non-Congress parties. Mayawati’s move to keep the BSP independent not only poses a challenge to the Congress, but also to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 general election, the BSP had demonstrated its strength by winning 10 seats, while the SP had managed only five.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi and Commitment to the Party

Mayawati also took this opportunity to criticize Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, while reiterating her unwavering commitment to the BSP. She made it clear that the party will continue to operate based on its long-standing principles and strategies, without seeking support from larger political coalitions.

Impact on the Upcoming Elections

This decision is likely to have significant implications for the upcoming elections. Political parties often form alliances to boost their chances of success, but the BSP’s choice to chart its own course could shift the dynamics of the election. The party will focus on issues that resonate with its core voter base, seeking to elevate their concerns on the national stage. The BSP’s independent stance could potentially disrupt traditional election strategies and result in a more diverse political discourse.

0
India Politics Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Devestating Car Collision on NH-52 Claims Six Lives, Injures Five
On the afternoon of January 14, 2024, a serene journey on the Jaipur-Bikaner (NH-52) highway turned ghastly. Six lives were abruptly cut short, and five others were left nursing injuries in a severe car collision near Laxmangarh, a small town in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. The incident, which occurred at around 4:50 p.m., resulted
Devestating Car Collision on NH-52 Claims Six Lives, Injures Five
Rashmika Mandanna Advocates Fitness, Shares Insight into Career
5 mins ago
Rashmika Mandanna Advocates Fitness, Shares Insight into Career
Passenger Assaults IndiGo Pilot During Delay Announcement on Delhi to Goa Flight
9 mins ago
Passenger Assaults IndiGo Pilot During Delay Announcement on Delhi to Goa Flight
Remembering Prabha Atre: A Legacy of Musical Virtuosity and Insight
4 mins ago
Remembering Prabha Atre: A Legacy of Musical Virtuosity and Insight
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
5 mins ago
Indian Students Found Dead in Connecticut: A Tragic End to Overseas Dreams
Nazara Technologies' Shares Soar to 52-Week High Ahead of Crucial Board Meeting
5 mins ago
Nazara Technologies' Shares Soar to 52-Week High Ahead of Crucial Board Meeting
Latest Headlines
World News
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
7 seconds
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
4 mins
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
4 mins
Public Discontent Surfaces as President Herzog Faces Heckling at Rally
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
4 mins
Harris's Suitability for Presidency Questioned in Upcoming Book 'The Truce'
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
4 mins
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
4 mins
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
4 mins
Human Change: A Global Campaign for Children's Digital Well-Being Launched at Davos
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
5 mins
Trowbridge to Get £20 Million Health Hub: A Major Upgrade in Health Services
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
5 mins
Four-Year-Old 'Smiling Warrior' Raises Awareness about Rare Skin Condition in School
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app