Italy

Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Matteo Salvini Defends His Migration Policies in Palermo Court

Italy’s far-right deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, took the stand in a Palermo court on Friday, staunchly defending his actions during a controversial 2019 incident involving 147 migrants stranded at sea. Facing charges of deprivation of liberty and abuse of office, Salvini asserted his actions, while serving as the interior minister, were a ‘useful service’ to his nation.

Salvini’s Defense and the ‘Italians First’ Migration Policy

Salvini’s defense centered on his ‘Italians first’ migration policy, which drew international attention and criticism. He argued that his hard-line stance resulted in a significant decline in illegal migration and migrant deaths, exerting pressure on European nations to redistribute migrants before their landing on Italian shores.

During the trial, Salvini showcased official emails and documents, attempting to prove governmental support for his policies. However, former Prime Minister Conte testified against the blockade, asserting lack of legal grounds for such an action.

The Open Arms Incident and Its Implications

The incident in question occurred in the summer of 2019 when Salvini prevented the disembarkation of 147 migrants from a ship operated by the charity Open Arms. The migrants were kept at sea for several weeks, a decision that Salvini now faces up to 15 years in prison for, if convicted.

The trial, commencing in October 2021, has since been a spotlight on the ongoing political and humanitarian debates around migration in Italy, and Europe at large. Salvini’s actions and the subsequent trial have drawn a mix of support and condemnation, reflecting the polarized views on his hard-line approach to migration.

Salvini’s Stance on Immigration Policy

In court, Salvini maintained his staunch stance against illegal migration, claiming his policies led to a 90% reduction in migrant landings and a 50% drop in migrant deaths. He further asserted that the Conte government only allowed migrants to disembark once Italy had guarantees from other EU countries that they would accept them, representing a form of pressure on the European nations.

Despite facing legal repercussions, Salvini remains unapologetic about his decisions, stating on Instagram, ‘Head held high, proud of what I have done.’

0
Italy Politics
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

