Matt McNally Eyes Indiana's House District 39: A Second Run Fueled by Past Support and Future Goals

Matt McNally, former Democratic candidate for the Indiana House, has announced his intention to run once more for House District 39, despite his previous defeat by Republican Rep. Jerry Torr. This decision emerges amidst the nearing retirement of Rep. Torr, opening up a potential opportunity for McNally in the traditionally Republican district. District 39, which includes parts of Carmel and Westfield, has seen a recent shift towards the Democratic Party, offering a glimmer of hope for McNally's campaign.

Motivated by Past Support and Future Goals

Matt McNally's motivation to run again stems not only from his past defeat but also from the robust support he received during his short campaign period of less than four months. This overwhelming public backing has encouraged him to once again step into the fray and try to bring about the changes he believes are necessary for his constituency.

A Focus on Veteran Suicide Prevention

As a retired Naval and Air National Guard officer, McNally holds a unique understanding of the struggles faced by veterans. One of his primary campaign objectives is to combat veteran suicide, a crisis he believes needs urgent attention and dedicated resources. He is committed to implementing strategies and providing support to address this pressing issue.

Addressing Healthcare and Education

McNally's campaign is not just about veteran affairs. He is equally focused on healthcare regulations, particularly those related to mammograms. Inspired by his wife's experience as a breast cancer survivor, McNally aims to update the rules and ensure better healthcare for all. He has also identified a pressing need to increase teacher salaries in Indiana. By addressing what he views as an education crisis in the state, McNally hopes to improve the quality of teaching and learning for all students.

Championing Unions and Fair Wages

McNally has voiced his opposition to any legislation that undermines unions. He believes that such laws contribute to the problem of lower wages in Indiana. By fighting for the rights of unions, McNally hopes to ensure fair wages and working conditions for all workers in the state. His comprehensive approach to these diverse issues underscores his commitment to serving the people of District 39 and realizing his vision for a better Indiana.