Forde's Political Satire at Edinburgh Fringe Tackles Today's Sensitive Society

In the midst of political turmoil, British comedian Matt Forde brings his unique brand of satire to the Edinburgh Fringe. The Glasgow Guardian recently had an exclusive chat with the 'Spitting Image' alum and host of 'The Political Party' podcast about his upcoming show, 'Clowns To The Left of Me, Jokers To The Right.'

Forde's show promises to address the disheartening state of modern politics, critiquing both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. He's adamant that political comedy should target all sides rather than striving for impartiality. Forde sees the current political environment as overly tribal and hostile, stemming from political parties' inability to control their online supporters.

"Comedy should never be nasty or prejudiced," Forde asserts. "The increasing sensitivity in society is not entirely positive, but most people find the 'woke agenda' quite odd."

Culture Wars and 'Cancel Culture'

Forde touches on the culture wars and the controversial 'cancel culture' phenomenon, acknowledging its chilling effect on comedians. Social media backlashes have made humor a minefield, where even the most innocuous joke can spark outrage.

"Comedians need leeway to speak recklessly," he insists. "The current climate makes it challenging to navigate societal taboos and sensitivities."

Despite the absurdity of today's politics, Forde remains optimistic about satire's role. He believes there's still a strong appetite for it, even if the political landscape seems almost beyond parody.

Contrary to the notion that Scottish politics lacks material for satire, Forde sees ample opportunity for humor. He points to contentious issues such as the 2014 referendum as evidence that Scottish politics will always feature in his shows.

"There's always something happening in Scottish politics," he says. "It provides a rich source of material for satire."

As the Edinburgh Fringe approaches, Forde's 'Clowns To The Left of Me, Jokers To The Right' promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of modern politics, its absurdities, and the challenges faced by comedians in today's sensitive society.