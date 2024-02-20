Matheson Boosts Tax Strategy with High-Profile OECD Hire, Olivia Long, in Dublin

In a strategic move that positions them at the forefront of international tax policy, Matheson, the renowned Dublin-based law firm, has announced the appointment of Olivia Long as Head of Tax Policy. Long, a distinguished former adviser at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, brings to the table a wealth of experience in negotiating the complexities of the new international tax framework. This pivotal appointment underscores Matheson's commitment to navigating the evolving global tax landscape with unparalleled expertise.

A Strategic Power Move

Olivia Long's return to Matheson after her tenure at the OECD marks a significant milestone for the firm. Her role at the OECD, particularly her involvement in the tax treaty unit, was instrumental in the development of the two-pillar solution. This groundbreaking initiative, aimed at overhauling global tax rules, has led to an unprecedented agreement among 137 countries, including Ireland, to commit to a global minimum effective tax rate of 15 percent. Long's direct involvement in these negotiations equips Matheson with an insider's perspective on international tax agreements, setting a new standard for legal advisory services in tax policy.

Enhancing Matheson's Tax Team

With Olivia Long at the helm of its tax policy division, Matheson's tax team is poised for transformation. Her unique blend of experience, having previously worked both within Matheson and at the OECD, provides the firm with a dual advantage. Not only does Long bring a global outlook on tax policy, but her familiarity with Matheson's operations ensures a seamless integration of international standards within the firm's existing framework. This combination enhances Matheson's ability to offer strategic tax advice that is both globally informed and locally applicable, thereby benefiting their diverse clientele.

A Forward-Looking Approach

Matheson's decision to appoint Olivia Long signals a forward-looking approach to tax policy, reflecting a broader trend among leading law firms to adapt to the rapidly changing international tax environment. As governments worldwide grapple with the challenges of digitalization, tax base erosion, and profit shifting, the demand for sophisticated tax advisory services has never been higher. Matheson, with Long's expertise, is well-equipped to lead the charge in advising clients on navigating these complexities, further establishing its reputation as a trailblazer in the legal industry.

In conclusion, Olivia Long's appointment as Head of Tax Policy at Matheson does more than just fill a position; it marks a strategic pivot towards enhanced global tax advisory capabilities. With her at the forefront, Matheson is set to navigate the intricacies of international tax policy with unmatched proficiency, offering clients a clear pathway through the evolving tax landscape. As the world watches how these new tax agreements unfold, Matheson, under Long's guidance, is ready to chart the course for a new era of tax strategy.