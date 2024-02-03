Matawalle Lauded for Addressing Oil Theft and Insecurity in Nigeria

Defence Minister Dr. Bello Matawalle is being celebrated for his undeterred efforts in addressing Nigeria's twin challenges of insecurity and oil theft. The Middle-Belt Pan Nigerian Forum applauded the Minister's dedication to confronting the rampant oil theft in the Niger-Delta region and his active stance on the broader issue of insecurity across the nation.

Dr. Danladi Ceceko Dangana, speaking on behalf of the forum, acknowledged the severe economic and social impact of illegal oil bunkering. He expressed that Matawalle's determination mirrors his deep concern for the well-being of the local communities and the nation. Since assuming office, Matawalle has made significant strides in safeguarding Nigeria's waterways and curbing oil theft, a major factor in the devastation of the Niger-Delta.

Despite these advances, the forum stressed the urgency to tackle the widespread issue of kidnapping, which continues to instill fear among Nigerians. The Middle-Belt group concluded by lauding Matawalle as one of the most effective ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration and pledged their support for his ongoing efforts to enhance security and prosperity in the country.

Impacts of Military Efforts

The Armed Forces of Nigeria have shown success in their fight against oil theft and insecurity. They have neutralized 185 terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers, arrested 212 perpetrators of oil theft, and destroyed 51 illegal oil refining sites. Additionally, they have recovered various weapons, ammunition, and other items used in criminal activities.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, reported the rescue of 71 hostages and the recovery of stolen crude oil and illegal refined AGO and DPK. The troops have also destroyed illegal refining sites, boats, and storage tanks.