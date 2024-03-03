Mastering the Presidential Voice: Inside Biden's State of the Union Speechwriting Process

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The art of presidential speechwriting shines during the State of the Union, encapsulating a president's policy dreams and political messages in a meticulously orchestrated Capitol address. President Joe Biden's preparation for this significant event reflects the profound effort and strategic maneuvering involved in presenting a vision for the nation.

Months of Preparation and Collaboration

According to former White House speechwriters, creating the State of the Union address is an arduous process that spans months, involving extensive lobbying and contributions from various federal agencies. Their goal is to ensure their proposals are included, all while speechwriters weave these diverse ideas into a narrative that aligns with the president's vision. This year, Biden's speech will focus on lowering costs, strengthening democracy, and women's reproductive care among other topics.

Biden's Personal Touch and Challenges

Biden, known for his dislike of Washington jargon and government acronyms, insists on clarity and brevity in his speeches. Despite not being the most naturally gifted orator, Biden's strength lies in his ability to connect with the audience in more intimate settings. His battle with a childhood stutter has also fostered a deep sense of empathy, influencing his public speaking style. However, his age and the scrutiny it brings, especially in an election year, pose additional challenges to his delivery of the address.

The Art of Going Off-Script

Presidents occasionally deviate from their prepared remarks, leading to moments of candidness or clarity that can either challenge or enhance the speechwriters' original intent. Biden's ability to pivot during last year's State of the Union, turning heckles into a moment of apparent unity over Social Security and Medicare, showcases the potential benefits of going off-script. Speechwriters, aware of their principal's tendencies, often craft speeches that allow for such improvisation without losing the overall structure.

The process of presidential speechwriting is not just about capturing a leader's voice but understanding and conveying their worldview. As Biden prepares for this year's State of the Union, the intricate dance between his authentic self and the polished, prepared remarks highlights the unique relationship between a president and his speechwriters. It's a partnership that, at its best, can articulate a vision for the future that resonates with both the grandeur of the occasion and the personal touch of the president himself.