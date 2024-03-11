Mastering Meetings: Patience, Divergence, and Convergence as Key Leadership Skills

In today's fast-paced world, the art of conducting effective meetings is more critical than ever. For leaders like Bryan Paterson, mayor of Kingston, mastering this art involves a delicate balance of patience, allowing for divergence of opinions, and skillfully guiding convergence towards actionable solutions. Paterson's approach, emphasizing fairness and patience, serves as a model for leaders in all sectors striving for inclusivity and effective decision-making.

Advertisment

Embracing Divergence with Patience

At the heart of Paterson's method lies the virtue of patience, giving everyone a chance to voice their opinions, even when they diverge from the majority or the leader's viewpoint. This approach not only fosters a sense of fairness and inclusivity but also ensures that a wide range of perspectives are considered before arriving at a decision. Rose Patten, a seasoned executive and chancellor of the University of Toronto, echoes the importance of allowing dissent and divergence, especially in high-stakes environments like corporate and volunteer boards, to mitigate risks and uncover innovative solutions.

The Critical Role of Convergence

Advertisment

While divergence is crucial for exploring a breadth of ideas, convergence is necessary for turning those ideas into actionable plans. Bruce Withrow, founder of Meeting Facilitators International, highlights the importance of clarifying decisions and ensuring everyone has a shared understanding of the agreed-upon actions. This phase requires careful navigation to avoid premature consensus, encouraging a thorough examination of all options and fostering a collective move towards the most viable solution.

Strategies for Effective Meeting Management

Effective meeting management involves more than just agenda-setting and timekeeping. It requires leaders to act as navigators, guiding discussions to ensure both divergence and convergence are given due space. This process involves actively seeking out and valuing different opinions, creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels heard and valued. Techniques such as listing all options and discussing their pros before addressing cons can help avoid entrenched positions and open the door to consensus on the best path forward.

As the landscape of work continues to evolve, leaders across the board are recognizing the need for patience, inclusivity, and strategic meeting management. By adopting practices that allow for both divergence and convergence of ideas, leaders can foster a more inclusive, innovative, and effective decision-making process. The experience of leaders like Bryan Paterson serves as a valuable lesson in the importance of patience and the strategic management of meetings, a skill set that is crucial for the leaders of today and tomorrow.