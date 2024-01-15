en English
Human Rights

Massive ‘National March for Palestine’ Demonstrates Solidarity in London

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Massive ‘National March for Palestine’ Demonstrates Solidarity in London

London witnessed a significant demonstration in support of Palestinian rights and freedoms on Saturday, as thousands joined the ‘National March for Palestine’. Representing diverse backgrounds and communities, they united under the banner of solidarity with the Palestinian cause, calling for an end to Israeli occupation and advocating for the recognition of Palestinian sovereignty.

‘National March for Palestine’: A Global Day of Action

The event was part of a broader movement seeking to raise awareness about the plight of Palestinians and to exert pressure on international bodies and governments. The march assembled in London’s banking district before heading west down Queen Victoria Street and along Fleet Street to Parliament Square in Westminster. This was not an isolated event. Demonstrations were held in over 120 cities in 45 countries across six continents, making it a truly global day of action.

Peaceful Protest with a Strong Message

The marchers utilized banners, chants, and speeches to convey their message and to demand international action to address the situation in Palestine. Various speakers, including the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, Sinn Féin’s president, Mary Lou McDonald, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, addressed the crowd, expressing solidarity with Palestine and criticizing the British government’s complicity with Israel.

Despite the strong police presence, the demonstration remained peaceful. There were nine arrests, including three people under the Terrorism Act, but no major incidents were reported. The Metropolitan Police deployed 1,700 officers and imposed restrictive conditions on the march, reaffirming the right to protest, while ensuring order and safety.

Symbol of Hope: Little Amal

One of the poignant features of the march was the giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee, known as Little Amal. Symbolizing human rights and hope amidst despair, Little Amal led the march, adding a powerful visual element to the protest. This was the seventh National March for Palestine in London organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign since October, and protests also took place in 120 cities around the world on the same day.

As a powerful display of solidarity and a call for justice and peace, the National March for Palestine in London signifies the continuing global concern over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the international community’s engagement in advocating for a fair resolution.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

