Music

Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank

British trip-hop group, Massive Attack, has reaffirmed their boycott of Israel, a position held steadfast since 1999. Their decision to abstain from performance in Israel is a response to their perceptions of military oppression, occupation, and apartheid within the region. This stance found further reinforcement following an international boycott call by Palestinian civic society and artistic institutions in 2002, known today as the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) movement.

Musical Solidarity with Palestine

In a recent announcement, Massive Attack revealed the release of a limited edition 12″ single, a collaborative effort with Fontaines D.C. and Young Fathers. The profits from this musical endeavor will be directed to support the emergency operations of Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders in Gaza and the West Bank. This move not only underscores their solidarity with the people of Palestine but also demonstrates their commitment to providing tangible support in the face of crisis.

Voicing Protest

Robert Del Naja, also known as 3D from Massive Attack, expressed admiration for the medics working under challenging conditions in Gaza. His words resonated with a deep sense of respect and solidarity towards the people of Palestine. Taking their stand a notch higher, Massive Attack extended their support by signing and sharing a petition. This petition calls for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador from the United Kingdom, alleging the ambassador’s use of ‘openly genocidal language’.

Continued Stance and Future Endeavours

Despite maintaining their boycott, Massive Attack has continued to resonate with their audience through their music and activism. They are set to headline the 2024 edition of MEO Kalorama and have announced their first live UK show in five years, at a summer climate action event in Bristol. While the group mourns the loss of their guitarist, Angelo Bruschini, who revealed his lung cancer diagnosis before passing away in October, their resolve to use their platform for political expression and advocacy for justice remains unshaken.

Music
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

