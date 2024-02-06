Massachusetts Teacher Unions Advocate for Improved Paid Parental Leave Benefits

Teacher unions in Massachusetts are fervently campaigning for enhanced paid parental leave, shedding light on a significant loophole in the state's Paid Family and Medical Leave law. The law currently does not cover local school districts and municipalities, creating a disparity in benefits between private sector workers and public educators. This oversight has led to a situation where teachers, predominantly women, are left to negotiate these essential benefits at the local level, resulting in a hodgepodge of policies and perceived unfairness.

Unions Ready to Strike for Parental Leave

The gravity of the situation has escalated to the point where unions have demonstrated a readiness to go on strike to secure parental leave, as witnessed in Newton, Andover, and Malden. However, the Massachusetts Municipal Association has voiced opposition to mandating this benefit for municipal workers, citing cost implications and the presence of more generous sick leave provisions in many union contracts.

Younger Teachers at a Disadvantage

The lack of a standardized paid parental leave policy has inadvertently placed younger teachers, who have less accumulated sick time, at a disadvantage. Despite recent contract wins in Newton, Andover, and Malden improving the situation, disparities continue to persist. Many educators believe that the reluctance to provide full paid parental leave is steeped in sexism and historical discrimination against women in the teaching profession.

End of a Long Strike

The end of one of the longest teachers' strikes in Massachusetts was marked by over 97% of the teachers' union ratifying a new contract that includes increased paid parental leave. The strike led to 12,000 Newton students missing eleven days of school, with the school year extended by seven days. The new contract also includes raises, the addition of more social workers, higher paid classroom aides, and an increase in family sick days.