Massachusetts Senate Unanimously Passes Ground-breaking LGBTQ+ Rights Bill

In a defining moment for LGBTQ+ rights, the Massachusetts Senate has unanimously passed a bill to repeal the state's dated and discriminatory laws, including the ban on gay sex and the controversial 'walking while trans' law. This move is a stark contrast to other states pushing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, further underscoring Massachusetts' commitment to promoting equality and inclusivity.

Advertisment

Aiming to Amend Outdated Sections of Criminal Code

The bill aims to dismantle sections of the criminal code that have been long criticized for enabling the targeting and stigmatization of queer and trans individuals. Among these is a law that condemically labels 'the abominable and detestable crime against nature' and 'unnatural and lascivious acts with another person,' condemning consensual sexual acts between same-sex couples. The bill stipulates that such acts are only unlawful if performed in public, bringing the law in line with past state court decisions and the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Lawrence v. Texas (2003).

Repealing Blasphemy Law

Advertisment

The legislation also seeks to repeal a law that bans blasphemy, a move in line with the commitment to uphold freedom of speech and belief. This repeal is an important step towards ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their religious or non-religious beliefs, are treated equally under the law.

Next Steps for The Bill

The bill is now set to proceed to the Massachusetts House of Representatives, where it's expected to receive support from the Democratic majority. Following this, it will be sent to Governor Maura Healey for her signature. As the first lesbian governor in the U.S., Governor Healey has been a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ equality, which bodes well for the bill's eventual enactment. This legislative development signifies a significant stride towards a more tolerant and inclusive society, providing hope for the wider LGBTQ+ community in the face of growing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments in other parts of the country.