Massachusetts Representative Sarah Peake Announces Retirement After Two Decades of Service

After nearly 20 years of dedicated service in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Representative Sarah Peake, a Provincetown Democrat and the House's second assistant majority leader, has declared her intention to retire. Representing the Fourth Barnstable district since 2007, Peake has chosen not to seek reelection, giving potential candidates ample time to gear up for the forthcoming election cycle.

Legislative Achievements

Throughout her tenure, Peake has been instrumental in driving various legislative initiatives. She has fiercely advocated for the creation of the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund, a significant project assisting with sewer projects in the region. Her dedication to safeguarding human rights is evident in her active role in updating gun safety laws and protecting abortion rights. Her involvement in these legislative efforts has had a profound impact on the state of Massachusetts.

Personal Pride and Accomplishments

One of Peake's proudest moments was her participation in the final vote that irrevocably embedded marriage equality in the state's constitution. This historical milestone is a testament to her commitment to equality and justice. Away from the legislative chambers, Peake, alongside her wife Lynn Mogell, managed a bed and breakfast in Provincetown for over two decades. Before stepping into her legislative role, she held positions on local boards such as the Provincetown High School Site Council and Provincetown Select Board.

A Bittersweet Departure

Peake describes her decision to leave as 'bittersweet.' She is looking forward to her retirement, but also acknowledges the fulfillment she derived from her legislative role. Her service was not just a job, but an honor that allowed her to make a meaningful impact on her community. As she prepares for her departure, she commits to working relentlessly for the remainder of her term, expressing her deep admiration for her colleagues.