Elections

Massachusetts Prepares for Presidential Primary: Ballot Order Determined

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:58 pm EST
Massachusetts Prepares for Presidential Primary: Ballot Order Determined

Western Massachusetts citizens are bracing for the forthcoming presidential primary. The ballot’s candidate lineup was determined in a random draw carried out by the Secretary of State, William Galvin. The Democratic primary will see Dean Phillips leading the list, followed by current President Joe Biden, and Marianne Williamson securing the third spot. Although the Massachusetts Democratic Party only submitted President Biden as their represented candidate, Secretary Galvin opted to include Phillips and Williamson on the ballot.

Republican Lineup

On the Republican front, the candidates will be listed in the following sequence: Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley. Galvin clarified that Trump’s inclusion in the ballot is more about ballot access than eligibility. However, the ongoing legal examination of Trump’s eligibility for office could impact whether his name remains on the Maine ballot, despite approaching printing deadlines.

Decision Process

The decision on the order of the candidates on the Massachusetts presidential primary ballot, slated for the Super Tuesday, March 5, 2024, was determined by a random drawing conducted by Secretary Galvin. The process included candidates from the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties, in compliance with state legislation. The drawing witnessed the names being picked from a golden tombola situated in the State Library. The order of appearance of the candidates will play a significant role for the voters in the primary.

Constitutional Implications

Former President Donald Trump’s inclusion in the Republican list brings into focus a reconstruction-era Constitutional amendment. This amendment prohibits certain previous officeholders who ‘have engaged in insurrection’ from holding any office, civil or military, under the United States or any State. This clause could potentially influence Trump’s eligibility for office, which is already under legal scrutiny.

Elections Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

