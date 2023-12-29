Massachusetts Considers ‘Baby Bonds’ Program to Bridge Racial Wealth Gap

Massachusetts is contemplating the initiation of a ‘baby bonds’ program, a progressive move aimed at bridging the racial wealth divide. The program is designed to establish trust funds for the state’s most underprivileged newborns, providing them with a financial head-start that could prove transformative in their adult lives.

Dissecting the Baby Bonds Proposal

The structure of the program is such that the funds become accessible when the recipients reach the age of 18. The money can be utilized in various ways that contribute to wealth-building, such as pursuing higher education, buying a house, or launching a business. The amount allocated to each newborn is determined based on the household income of their family. The lower the income, the larger the investment, ensuring those who need it most receive the most substantial support.

While the specifics regarding qualifications and maximum amounts are yet to be outlined, the program’s intent is clear—it prioritizes children from households with scarce resources, with a particular focus on those of color. The program’s overarching aim is to reduce the long-standing racial wealth gap that has disproportionately affected communities of color. It offers an innovative approach to wealth redistribution, directly targeting the root of the issue by providing opportunities for economic advancement from the outset of life.

Funding and Broader Context

The estimated annual cost of this initiative is around $52 million, with approximately 8,000 infants qualifying each year. The state Treasurer, Deborah Goldberg, has assembled a task force to investigate the feasibility of the program. However, a definitive source of funding remains to be identified. This initiative is part of a more extensive effort to tackle financial education, wage gaps, racial equity, college affordability, and STEM education. It aligns with the American Opportunity Accounts Act, a similar federal initiative currently stalled in Congress.

Massachusetts is not alone in exploring the baby bonds concept. Other states, including Connecticut and Washington, D.C., have already introduced their versions of the program. Proposals are also being considered in Iowa, New Jersey, New York, and Wisconsin, signaling a growing recognition of baby bonds as a potential solution to address systemic wealth disparities.