Mass Resignation Rocks Reddick, Florida: Town Council and Mayor Step Down

In an unprecedented move, Florida’s Town of Reddick is starting the new year without its entire town council and the mayor. The mass resignation, submitted between December 29 and 30, has been attributed to the new requirement for council members to complete Form 6, a document mandating the public disclosure of personal assets and liabilities.

Mass Resignations Triggered by New Disclosure Requirement

The town’s attorney, Randy Klein, confirmed the receipt of the resignation letters from Mayor John Vetter, council President Steven K. Rogers, and council members Martha Cromwell, Shirley Youmans, Nadine Stokes, and Myra Sherman. According to Klein, the resignations are likely a result of the newly imposed requirement of Form 6. This form, a more detailed alternative to the previously required Form 1, is a public record that requires elected officials to disclose their financial status.

Reddick Continues to Operate Amid Vacancies

Despite these resignations, the town continues to function under the stewardship of Town Clerk Marjorie Stroup, the only elected official who has not resigned. Stroup’s position doesn’t require the submission of Form 6, and she is currently authorized to sign checks for bill payments. However, the town is temporarily incapacitated to enter into new contracts.

Residents Look Forward to Filling the Vacant Positions

An informational meeting for the town’s residents is scheduled for January 4th to update them on the town’s current status. The town attorney hopes that residents will step up to serve their community, as three council seats will be up for election in April. Established in 1882, Reddick is known for having no municipal taxes and for being debt-free. This recent development has put Reddick on the map as it navigates through this unique situation.