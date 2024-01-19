Mass Protests in Poland Against PM Donald Tusk's Media Policies and Political Arrests

In a dramatic display of civic unrest, an estimated 300,000 people took to the streets of Warsaw to protest against the government's media policies, under the leadership of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the recent detention of political opponents.

Embroiled in controversy, Tusk's administration is facing backlash for its alleged attempts to seize control of state media and the arrest of two senior members of the right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik.

Former Prime Ministers Criticize Tusk's Administration

Mateusz Morawiecki, Tusk's predecessor as Prime Minister, has accused the administration of authoritarian practices and constitutional violations.

Beata Szydlo, another former Prime Minister and a current Member of the European Parliament, pointed out that many protesters were not PiS supporters, indicating a breadth of discontent stretching beyond political party lines.