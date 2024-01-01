en English
Politics

Mass March in Istanbul: A Rallying Cry for Palestine

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Mass March in Istanbul: A Rallying Cry for Palestine

In the heart of Istanbul, a city that stands as a vibrant testament to the rich history and culture of the Middle East, a large crowd assembled at its most iconic mosques – the Hagia Sophia, Eminonu New Mosque, Blue Mosque, and Suleymaniye Mosque. The crowd then proceeded to the symbolic Galata Bridge. This was not a typical Friday prayer gathering, but a march event christened ‘Mercy to Our Martyrs, Support to Palestine, Curse to Israel’.

The Call to Action

The march was organized by The Prophet’s Lovers Foundation, a group known for its support for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Flood in Mardin, Türkiye. The event saw a heartening response from Mardin residents and individuals from neighboring provinces and districts. Abu Suheyb Fehed, a distinguished Hamas official, addressed the crowd, drawing parallels between historical and contemporary resistance, and emphasizing the need for spiritual preparedness and commitment to jihad. The mission of the rally was clear – to denounce Israeli aggression and galvanize support for the Palestinian cause.

A Global Echo

Protests, demonstrations, and vigils in solidarity with Palestine are not confined to Türkiye. They are happening around the world, with demands for a ceasefire, an end to the blockade, return of hostages, and provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Large protests have erupted in the Middle East, North Africa, and even at Israeli and U.S. embassies globally. Thousands of pro-Palestinian protests have occurred worldwide, turning the spotlight on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Meanwhile, the conflict has led to crackdowns on free speech in Israel, and sparked protests and strikes in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Conclusion: A Cry for Change

As the march titled ‘Mercy to Our Martyrs, Support to Palestine, Curse to Israel’ continues, it paints a stark picture of the ongoing tension in the Middle East and the deep-seated feelings this conflict evokes among people globally. While the specific goals of the march remain undisclosed, the title sends a clear political and socio-religious message. The march, in essence, is a cry for change, a call for justice, and a plea for peace.

Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

