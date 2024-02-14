PDP and ZLP Defectors Bolster APC's Chances in Ondo Election

In a significant political shift, over 2000 members from the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the gubernatorial election. The mass defection, which took place on February 14, 2024, included notable figures such as former House of Representatives candidate Dare Aliu and chieftains like Dr. Felder Olatunji Adeoye and Hon Prince Olu Falolu.

Advertisment

As the race for the Ondo State governorship heats up, the ruling APC is witnessing an unprecedented surge in its membership. The recent influx of over 2000 defectors from the opposition parties has significantly bolstered the party's ranks. Among the defectors are prominent figures like Dare Aliu, who was a candidate for the House of Representatives in the past elections, and chieftains such as Dr. Felder Olatunji Adeoye and Hon Prince Olu Falolu.

The APC's growing popularity in Ondo State is a clear indication of the party's widespread appeal and its potential to secure a landslide victory in the upcoming polls. This mass defection comes on the heels of former PDP state lawmaker Tomide Akinribido's decision to join the APC, further highlighting the party's strength and allure.

A United Front

Advertisment

Welcoming the defectors at a ceremony held in the state capital, the Ondo APC chairman, Hon. Ade Adetimehin, emphasized the importance of unity within the party. He assured the new members that they would be treated equally and have the same opportunities as the existing members to contribute to the party's growth and success.

In his address, Adetimehin said, "We are proud to welcome our new members to the APC family. Their decision to join us reflects their belief in our party's principles and vision for the future of Ondo State. We assure them of equal treatment and opportunities as we work together towards securing a resounding victory in the upcoming governorship election."

A Confident Outlook

Advertisment

The APC's confidence in winning the governorship election is palpable, with Chief Tony Ala, a prominent party member, expressing his belief that the party will secure over 700,000 votes in the polls. This optimism is fueled by the mass defections from the opposition parties and the growing support for the APC across the state.

One of the defectors, Dare Aliu, spoke about his decision to join the APC despite the current economic hardships. He said, "I believe in the potential of the APC to bring about development and progress in Ondo State. I am confident that with our combined efforts, we will ensure the party's victory in the upcoming election and work towards creating a better future for our people."

With the governorship election looming, the APC's growing momentum and the defections from the opposition parties have set the stage for an intense political battle. As the ruling party continues to expand its ranks, it remains to be seen how the opposition will respond to this challenge and whether they can mount a formidable campaign to counter the APC's dominance.