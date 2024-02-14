PDP, ZLP Members Defect to APC, Boosting Aiyedatiwa's Leadership

In a seismic shift of political allegiances, over 2000 members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and chieftains of the Zenith Labour Party in Ondo state have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The exodus, which took place on Monday, was led by former Ondo State House of Assembly member, Tomide Akinribido, who was a deputy-minority leader in the 9th House of Assembly.

The Ondo APC chairman, Ade Adetimehin, welcomed the defectors, stating that the PDP was now a 'carcass' in the state. Among the prominent figures who joined the ruling party were former House of Representatives candidate Dare Aliu, Dr Felder Olatunji Adeoye, and Hon Prince Olu Falolu. Adetimehin emphasized the unity and equal treatment within the party, assuring the new members that they would be treated equally.

Akinribido's Decision: Faith in Aiyedatiwa's Leadership

Tomide Akinribido, the former PDP lawmaker, cited his belief in Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa's leadership as the primary reason for his defection. He expressed that they joined the APC to ensure total victory in the upcoming November governorship polls. This move is indicative of a growing trend of defections from the PDP to the APC in Ondo State.

Adetimehin hinted at more PDP chieftains planning to defect to the ruling party soon. This mass defection is a significant blow to the opposition party, further solidifying the APC's stronghold in Ondo State. The political landscape is transforming rapidly, and the ruling party seems poised to maintain its dominance in the region.