Bangladesh

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza: From Cricket Captain to Election Candidate

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza: From Cricket Captain to Election Candidate

The former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and now Narail-2 constituency’s election candidate, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, underscored the importance of the upcoming parliamentary election that will shape the future of the next generation. During his campaign rallies on Tuesday, he reaffirmed his dedication to his constituency’s progress and the ongoing mega developmental projects.

Awami League’s electoral symbol, the Boat

As the Awami League candidate for the 12th Parliamentary Election, Mortaza urged the public to vote for the party’s electoral symbol, the boat. He assured voters of his commitment to their future generations starting from January 8. Mortaza’s call to the constituency’s voters is clear: to arrive at the polling centers on January 7 and vote for the boat.

A journey from Cricket Pitch to Political Field

Mortaza, who had a successful career as a cricketer, was elected as a lawmaker from the Narail-2 constituency in the previous term. He has retained the Awami League nomination for the same constituency this term as well. Mortaza’s journey from the cricket pitch to the political field reflects his commitment to his country and its future.

Importance of voter participation

Emphasizing the role of voters in shaping the future of the constituency, Mortaza urged voters to bring their families to the polling centers. He emphasized that the success of his mission relies heavily on their support. Mortaza’s appeal to voters underlines the importance of democratic participation and the role of every individual vote in shaping the future.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

