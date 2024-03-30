Masaka Councilor Ali Kateregga Criticizes Robert Kyagulanyi's Approach, Pleads with Museveni for NUP Members' Release

Masaka Councilor Ali Kateregga has openly criticized National Unity Platform (NUP) party leader Robert Kyagulanyi following a surprising visit to State House. Kateregga's unexpected appearance at State House aimed to plead with President Museveni for the release of 32 of his fellow party members. Displaying his party membership card, Kateregga identified himself as a councilor from Kakunyu parish in Kimanya-Kabonera Division, Masaka City. He expressed disappointment that Kyagulanyi had not focused on securing the release of the detained party members and instead chose to criticize him.

Unexpected Visit Sparks Controversy

Ali Kateregga's decision to meet President Museveni at State House without the consent of NUP leadership has ignited a debate within the political sphere. This move, described by some as a bold step towards reconciliation, was met with criticism from the NUP, particularly from Robert Kyagulanyi. The party leader emphasized that Kateregga's actions were not representative of the NUP's stance on negotiating with the government over the release of detained members. This situation underscores the internal divisions within the opposition party regarding the approach to dealing with government opposition.

Kyagulanyi's Response and Party Stance

In response to Kateregga's meeting with Museveni, Robert Kyagulanyi distanced the party from the councilor's actions, asserting that NUP will not bargain with the government over their fundamental rights. Kyagulanyi's stance highlights a commitment to a principled approach in addressing political detentions, contrasting with Kateregga's direct plea for intervention. Despite the internal disagreement, Kyagulanyi reaffirmed the importance of unity and inclusivity within the party, encouraging women leaders to aspire for top positions.

Implications for NUP and Ugandan Politics

The incident involving Councilor Ali Kateregga and President Museveni presents a complex scenario for the NUP and Ugandan politics at large. It raises questions about the effectiveness of different strategies in securing the release of political detainees and the broader implications for opposition unity. As the NUP navigates these internal challenges, the outcome of this discord could influence the party's future strategy and cohesion. Furthermore, this episode reflects the ongoing struggles within Ugandan opposition factions to balance principles with pragmatic approaches to political opposition.