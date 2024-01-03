en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Maryland’s Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Maryland’s Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism

In a significant move towards addressing the state’s employee vacancies, Maryland’s Board of Public Works has approved the addition of 135 new state positions to the Department of Health. This marks the second such expansion in three months, underlining Governor Wes Moore’s efforts to reduce the number of contractual positions.

Efforts to Reduce Vacancies

Despite the initiative, there has been skepticism from some quarters regarding the impact on actual service improvement and workforce capacity. Senator Clarence Lam is among those expressing doubts. As part of his governance, Gov. Moore had pledged to reduce 10,000 state government vacancies. However, the actual number of vacancies was estimated to be between 9,400 and 9,600.

Challenges in Filling Positions

As of September, Maryland had only managed to hire 791 new state employees. This number is not keeping pace with losses due to retirement and attrition. The state is grappling with the challenge of losing employees almost as fast as it can hire new ones, making the goal of reducing vacancies and rebuilding state government a difficult task.

New Appointments and Settlements

In other developments, Dyana Forester has been appointed as senior director of Labor Relations for the Moore-Miller administration. The Board also approved a nearly $300,000 settlement for Jerry Lee Jenkins. Jenkins had been wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years due to a wrongful conviction of rape and sexual assault.

Future Plans

As part of the ongoing efforts, the Department of Health in Maryland will be eliminating 169 contractual positions. At the same time, it is actively recruiting for full-time positions such as the Administrator IV and Coordinator Special Programs IV Addiction, among others. The roles require various qualifications and offer a range of benefits including health and welfare benefits, leave accrual, and accommodations for individuals with disabilities.

0
Politics United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
43 seconds ago
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
West Bank in Mourning Over Assassination of Hamas Leader A wave of grief and protest has swept across the West Bank, following the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chief of Hamas’s political bureau. The killing of this key figure in Hamas, who was living in exile in Lebanon, has sparked significant unrest, leading to
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
2 mins ago
Mobile Police Department Reforms 'Perp Walk' Practice in a Bid to Improve City's Image
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
2 mins ago
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
Aryan Brotherhood Member Pleads Guilty in California: A Significant Blow to the Gang's Operations
50 seconds ago
Aryan Brotherhood Member Pleads Guilty in California: A Significant Blow to the Gang's Operations
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
54 seconds ago
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
2 mins ago
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Latest Headlines
World News
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
44 seconds
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
55 seconds
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
1 min
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
2 mins
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
2 mins
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
2 mins
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
3 mins
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
3 mins
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
55 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app