Maryland’s Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism

In a significant move towards addressing the state’s employee vacancies, Maryland’s Board of Public Works has approved the addition of 135 new state positions to the Department of Health. This marks the second such expansion in three months, underlining Governor Wes Moore’s efforts to reduce the number of contractual positions.

Efforts to Reduce Vacancies

Despite the initiative, there has been skepticism from some quarters regarding the impact on actual service improvement and workforce capacity. Senator Clarence Lam is among those expressing doubts. As part of his governance, Gov. Moore had pledged to reduce 10,000 state government vacancies. However, the actual number of vacancies was estimated to be between 9,400 and 9,600.

Challenges in Filling Positions

As of September, Maryland had only managed to hire 791 new state employees. This number is not keeping pace with losses due to retirement and attrition. The state is grappling with the challenge of losing employees almost as fast as it can hire new ones, making the goal of reducing vacancies and rebuilding state government a difficult task.

New Appointments and Settlements

In other developments, Dyana Forester has been appointed as senior director of Labor Relations for the Moore-Miller administration. The Board also approved a nearly $300,000 settlement for Jerry Lee Jenkins. Jenkins had been wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years due to a wrongful conviction of rape and sexual assault.

Future Plans

As part of the ongoing efforts, the Department of Health in Maryland will be eliminating 169 contractual positions. At the same time, it is actively recruiting for full-time positions such as the Administrator IV and Coordinator Special Programs IV Addiction, among others. The roles require various qualifications and offer a range of benefits including health and welfare benefits, leave accrual, and accommodations for individuals with disabilities.