Maryland May Tax Gun Manufacturers to Fund Trauma Centers and Support Gun Violence Survivors

In a push towards a novel approach to address the societal impacts of gun violence, Maryland state lawmakers are considering the Comprehensive Community Safety Funding Act in Session 2024. The act proposes a significant shift in policy, introducing a tax on gun manufacturers to fund trauma centers and support survivors of gun violence.

The proposed bill seeks to levy an 11% excise tax on the gross receipts from firearm sales, ammunition, and accessories associated with mass shootings. The taxation approach, designed to target industry profits rather than consumers, is a step towards making the gun industry contribute to the consequences of gun violence.

Supporting Trauma Centers and Survivors

The act aims to significantly fund trauma centers treating a substantial number of gunshot victims annually. One such center is the Shock Trauma in Baltimore, which sees one to two shooting victims daily. Survivors often incur substantial healthcare costs, with an average of about $30,000 in the first year of recovery. The Comprehensive Community Safety Funding Act seeks to alleviate this financial burden on victims and their families.

In addition to supporting trauma centers, the bill also intends to aid the Center for Firearm Violence Prevention and Intervention, a key initiative of Governor Wes Moore. Advocates for the legislation, including those who have personally lost loved ones to gun violence, view the tax as a justified contribution by the gun industry. They believe this act could help mitigate the societal impacts of gun violence, which has seen an increase in survivor rates over the past decade.

The Maryland Senate and House will consider the bill in the current session. If passed, the bill could set a precedent for other states grappling with the consequences of gun violence and the costs associated with it.