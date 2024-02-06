Maryland Governor Wes Moore Champions Political Discourse with 'Disagree Better' Initiative

The Maryland Governor, Wes Moore, has officially taken part in the 'Disagree Better' campaign, an initiative of the National Governors Association (NGA). Moore, alongside Lonaconing Mayor Jack Coburn, showcased his support through a captivating video dialogue, underscoring the need for constructive political discourse and collaboration.

'Disagree Better': A Mission to Unify

Launched by Utah Governor Spencer Cox, the 'Disagree Better' initiative comes as a timely response to the rising tide of political polarization. Its mission is simple yet profound: to foster understanding, constructive dialogue, and to help find common ground amid differences. The campaign encourages lawmakers and citizens alike to approach national challenges and policy discussions with optimism and a willingness to work together.

Moore and Coburn: Advocating for Constructive Dialogue

Both Moore and Coburn are vocal about the importance of partnership and listening to diverse perspectives in order to effect progress. Their video conversation underlines the vital role of open dialogue in representing their constituents effectively. By joining the initiative, they emphasize the need to disagree without becoming divisive, a principle they believe is crucial to the health of any democratic society.

The National Governors Association: A Century-Old Conversation

The NGA, established in 1908, has long served as a platform for governors to discuss public policy and governance issues. It also provides an opportunity for these leaders to learn from each other's experiences and insights. The 'Disagree Better' initiative adds a new dimension to the NGA's mission, offering a wealth of resources to spur constructive discourse and collaboration across partisan divides.