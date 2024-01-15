Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N’s Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism

Maryam Nawaz, Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has initiated the party’s electoral campaign in Okara, a city known for its unwavering support for her father, Nawaz Sharif. Recognizing Okara’s political weight, Maryam echoed Sharif’s directive to commence the campaign in this city, with an emphasis on justice and unity against injustice.

Symbolic Metaphors and Rival Criticisms

Without explicitly naming Imran Khan and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maryam employed metaphors such as a “plaster on the leg” and a “bucket on the face” to hint at dishonesty and disgrace among political adversaries. Contrasting this with Nawaz Sharif’s integrity and tenacity, she suggested that while Sharif exited politics with dignity, his competitors met with disgrace.

Condemnation of PTI’s Practices

Maryam condemned the practices of the PTI, particularly the deficit of authentic democracy and transparency. She expressed confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s potential fourth term as Prime Minister, emphasizing that the people’s victory and Pakistan’s development and prosperity would return under Sharif’s leadership.

Firing Up the Election Campaign

Analysts believe that the military’s backing of Sharif gives him an advantage over rivals. The campaign’s objectives include curbing household expenses and revitalizing the country’s economy. Sharif’s party is gearing up for the general elections scheduled for February 8 amid allegations of pre-poll rigging and escalating militant attacks. Competing parties, including Imran Khan’s embattled PTI and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have also initiated their campaigns.

In her concluding remarks, Maryam assured promises of quality education, affordable electricity, women empowerment, and an improved living standard if the PML-N triumphs in the upcoming polls. The political landscape is buzzing with anticipation as parties, leaders, and the public prepare for the decisive electoral showdown.