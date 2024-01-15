en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N’s Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N’s Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism

Maryam Nawaz, Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has initiated the party’s electoral campaign in Okara, a city known for its unwavering support for her father, Nawaz Sharif. Recognizing Okara’s political weight, Maryam echoed Sharif’s directive to commence the campaign in this city, with an emphasis on justice and unity against injustice.

Symbolic Metaphors and Rival Criticisms

Without explicitly naming Imran Khan and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Maryam employed metaphors such as a “plaster on the leg” and a “bucket on the face” to hint at dishonesty and disgrace among political adversaries. Contrasting this with Nawaz Sharif’s integrity and tenacity, she suggested that while Sharif exited politics with dignity, his competitors met with disgrace.

Condemnation of PTI’s Practices

Maryam condemned the practices of the PTI, particularly the deficit of authentic democracy and transparency. She expressed confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s potential fourth term as Prime Minister, emphasizing that the people’s victory and Pakistan’s development and prosperity would return under Sharif’s leadership.

Firing Up the Election Campaign

Analysts believe that the military’s backing of Sharif gives him an advantage over rivals. The campaign’s objectives include curbing household expenses and revitalizing the country’s economy. Sharif’s party is gearing up for the general elections scheduled for February 8 amid allegations of pre-poll rigging and escalating militant attacks. Competing parties, including Imran Khan’s embattled PTI and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have also initiated their campaigns.

In her concluding remarks, Maryam assured promises of quality education, affordable electricity, women empowerment, and an improved living standard if the PML-N triumphs in the upcoming polls. The political landscape is buzzing with anticipation as parties, leaders, and the public prepare for the decisive electoral showdown.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
23 seconds ago
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
The Texas primary election scheduled for March 5, 2024, is set to reshape the political landscape of both major parties in the state. The election sees citizens voting for state and federal officials, including the U.S. House and Texas House representatives. Crucial dates, voter registration procedures, and the voting process have been detailed to guide
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
37 mins ago
Al Gore Questions Certainty of Trump’s GOP Nomination Amid Shifting Political Landscape
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
37 mins ago
New Rules to Shape the UK's 2024 General Election: Impact and Implications
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
20 mins ago
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
21 mins ago
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
30 mins ago
Texas Primaries: New Regulations, Joint Elections, and Voter Registration
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
23 seconds
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
24 seconds
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
29 seconds
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
48 seconds
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
1 min
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research
1 min
80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research
NFL's Struggle with Diversity in Coaching: A Call for Justice and Equality
4 mins
NFL's Struggle with Diversity in Coaching: A Call for Justice and Equality
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases
5 mins
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases
Erling Haaland Makes Premier League History with Record-Breaking 35 Goals
5 mins
Erling Haaland Makes Premier League History with Record-Breaking 35 Goals
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
28 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
38 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
38 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
52 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
56 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app