Maryam Nawaz Gains Support as Independent Candidate Withdraws in her Favor

In an intriguing shift in the political landscape of Pakistan, independent candidate Muhammad Waseem from NA-119 has withdrawn his candidacy for the General Elections 2024, pledging his support to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Maryam Nawaz. Waseem's decision to join PML-N, along with his colleagues, is a significant boost for the party as it gears up for the impending electoral battle.
Waseem Joins PML-N, Withdraws Candidacy
Waseem, who was previously anticipated to be a formidable contender in the elections, declared his support for Maryam Nawaz, reinforcing her position in the NA-119 constituency. Maryam Nawaz, also contesting from the same constituency, welcomed Waseem's decision, interpreting it as an endorsement of PML-N's developmental agenda.
Criticism of Past Government and Future Promises
Against the backdrop of these developments, Maryam Nawaz expressed her criticism of the previous government's performance from 2018 to 2022. She implied that the previous administration's alleged incompetence had caused significant setbacks for the country. In contrast, she highlighted the progress Pakistan had made during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, suggesting that this momentum had been hindered following his ousting.
Commitments for a Better Future
Looking ahead, she outlined PML-N's plans to serve the people over the next five years. During her public rally in PP-159 Gajomata, where she herself is a candidate, Maryam Nawaz promised to resume development projects that had been stalled. She urged the public to refrain from voting for those who had interrupted this progress, subtly hinting at the performance of her political opponents.