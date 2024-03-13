Mary Rice Hasson Joins Franciscan University's Veritas Center as Visiting Fellow

Franciscan University of Steubenville recently announced the appointment of Mary Rice Hasson as a visiting fellow for its Veritas Center for Ethics in Public Life.

A Notre Dame Law School alumna, Hasson is renowned for her keynote addresses for the Vatican at the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and her advocacy on parents' rights and transgender issues before the U.S. Senate.

She currently holds the position of Kate O'Beirne Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., highlighting her significant contributions to Catholic scholarship and public ethics.

Profound Impact on Catholic Scholarship

Hasson's appointment underscores Franciscan University's commitment to fostering a vibrant intellectual community that addresses pressing ethical questions through the lens of Catholic faith and natural law.

The Veritas Center, under the direction of sociology professor Anne Hendershott, aims to engage students and scholars in meaningful discussions on a range of contemporary issues, including marriage, sexuality, and social justice.

Hasson's previous involvement with the university's Transgender Moment Conference and her leadership in the Person and Identity Project and the Catholic Women's Forum are testament to her expertise and dedication to these critical cultural conversations.

Engaging the Challenges of Our Time

Throughout her career, Hasson has emerged as a leading voice on the intersection of faith, culture, and the dignity of the human person. Her work offers valuable insights into the challenges posed by modern gender ideologies, advocating for a response rooted in compassion, understanding, and the teachings of the Catholic Church.

By joining the Veritas Center, Hasson looks forward to contributing to its mission of exploring cultural issues in light of faith and natural law, emphasizing the importance of engaging with these topics in today's societal context.

A Visionary Leader and Scholar

Colleagues and students alike herald Hasson's appointment as a significant milestone for Franciscan University. Deborah Savage, a theology professor at the university, praised Hasson's visionary thinking and leadership, noting her ability to galvanize a network of professional Catholic women engaged in the battle to recover a culture of life.

Hasson's role at the Veritas Center promises to enhance the university's efforts to rebuild the Church by fostering a deeper understanding of ethical questions through scholarly reflection and dialogue.

The addition of Mary Rice Hasson to the Veritas Center's fellowship is a clear indication of Franciscan University's dedication to leading the conversation on ethics in public life. Her extensive experience and thoughtful approach to complex cultural issues will undoubtedly enrich the academic and spiritual life of the university community, sparking meaningful dialogue and inspiring future leaders to engage with the world through the lens of Catholic faith and moral authority.