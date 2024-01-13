Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51

Marty Chitty, a seasoned community leader from Nevada and the current President of the Nevada School Board, has thrown his hat into the political ring, now running for the Republican nomination for Iowa House District 51. A former Story County Supervisor, Chitty intends to bring his extensive experience of public service to the Iowa House, with a strong focus on advocating for rural communities in Story and Marshall County.

A Legacy of Service

Embodying his commitment to his community, Chitty has consistently focused on economic development and securing appropriate county funding in his previous roles. His dedication to his roots—being a third-generation Story County resident raised on a farm near Nevada—is evident in his passion for rural development and infrastructure improvement. His tenacious advocacy for rural bridge replacements and other infrastructure improvements has been instrumental in his long-standing service.

Highlighting Rural Areas

In his bid for the Iowa House, Chitty aims to amplify the voices of Nevada and other rural areas. He emphasizes the need to bolster Iowa’s reputation as ‘open for business,’ attracting new businesses and expanding the workforce—particularly in these rural regions. His 25-year career at FedEx has provided him with a unique perspective, having traveled extensively throughout the local counties and engaging directly with residents. This experience, he believes, will enable him to effectively represent the diverse interests of his constituents.

An Upcoming Election

The Republican caucus is set for January 15, with the general election scheduled for November 5, 2024. Chitty’s campaign, rooted in his commitment to serve all constituents in House District 51, is expected to resonate with voters who value experience, community dedication, and a focus on rural development. Beyond his public service, Chitty’s professional life includes his role at Converse Conditioned Air and his membership in the Story County Farm Bureau, further establishing his deep connections to the region.