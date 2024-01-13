en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51

Marty Chitty, a seasoned community leader from Nevada and the current President of the Nevada School Board, has thrown his hat into the political ring, now running for the Republican nomination for Iowa House District 51. A former Story County Supervisor, Chitty intends to bring his extensive experience of public service to the Iowa House, with a strong focus on advocating for rural communities in Story and Marshall County.

A Legacy of Service

Embodying his commitment to his community, Chitty has consistently focused on economic development and securing appropriate county funding in his previous roles. His dedication to his roots—being a third-generation Story County resident raised on a farm near Nevada—is evident in his passion for rural development and infrastructure improvement. His tenacious advocacy for rural bridge replacements and other infrastructure improvements has been instrumental in his long-standing service.

Highlighting Rural Areas

In his bid for the Iowa House, Chitty aims to amplify the voices of Nevada and other rural areas. He emphasizes the need to bolster Iowa’s reputation as ‘open for business,’ attracting new businesses and expanding the workforce—particularly in these rural regions. His 25-year career at FedEx has provided him with a unique perspective, having traveled extensively throughout the local counties and engaging directly with residents. This experience, he believes, will enable him to effectively represent the diverse interests of his constituents.

An Upcoming Election

The Republican caucus is set for January 15, with the general election scheduled for November 5, 2024. Chitty’s campaign, rooted in his commitment to serve all constituents in House District 51, is expected to resonate with voters who value experience, community dedication, and a focus on rural development. Beyond his public service, Chitty’s professional life includes his role at Converse Conditioned Air and his membership in the Story County Farm Bureau, further establishing his deep connections to the region.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
24 seconds ago
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
In Liberia, a political maelstrom has gripped the nation, raising questions about the citizenship of two prominent figures, Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon. The controversy is unfolding amid the election for the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, spotlighting the incoming government, the Unity Party’s strategic maneuvering. Disputed
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Clash in Political Debate Over Policies
2 mins ago
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Clash in Political Debate Over Policies
Enugu State Governor Inaugurates Afia Nine Intra-State Road Project
2 mins ago
Enugu State Governor Inaugurates Afia Nine Intra-State Road Project
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
39 seconds ago
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
41 seconds ago
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
53 seconds ago
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
24 seconds
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
25 seconds
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
39 seconds
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
41 seconds
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
53 seconds
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
56 seconds
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
1 min
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Clash in Political Debate Over Policies
2 mins
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Clash in Political Debate Over Policies
Dubai Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood Takes Lead Over Rory McIlroy
2 mins
Dubai Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood Takes Lead Over Rory McIlroy
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app