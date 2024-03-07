Martin Amidu Criticizes NDC's Choice of Prof Jane Naana as Running Mate, Alleges Ahwoi Influence

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has openly criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he perceives as the sidelining of Jerry John Rawlings' legacy in favour of the Ahwoi family's influence. Amidu's critique comes amidst speculations that Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman is being positioned as John Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections, a move he sees as an imposition by the Ahwois without proper consultation within the party.

Allegations of Legacy Mortgaging

Amidu claims that the NDC is at risk of mortgaging the profound legacy of its founding leader, Jerry John Rawlings, by allowing the Ahwois and their associates to dictate party dynamics. He argues that the imposition of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as the likely running mate for John Mahama is a strategic move to erase Rawlings' influence from the party's history in favour of the Ahwois. Amidu warns party members who are aligning with the Ahwois of potential long-term regret, highlighting the need for unity and dialogue within the NDC to mobilize support effectively.

The Call for Dialogue

Martin Amidu emphasizes the necessity for an open and honest dialogue within the NDC, particularly with the cadres of the 31 December Revolution, former appointees, parliamentarians, and grassroots supporters. He criticizes what he describes as "arrogant antagonism" and the covert claim to ownership of the NDC by the Ahwois and their cohorts. Amidu's call for unity and consultation aims to ensure the party's strength and coherence heading into the 2024 elections.

Previous Surrogate Accusations

This is not the first time Martin Amidu has accused prominent figures of being surrogates for influential parties within the political landscape. In 2021, he described Kissi Agyebeng, the then-nominee for Special Prosecutor, as a surrogate of those behind the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal. Amidu resigned from his role as Special Prosecutor following his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal, citing concerns over bid-rigging, corruption, illicit financial flows, and money laundering.

As the NDC prepares for the 2024 elections with John Mahama's running mate, Amidu's criticisms reflect deeper concerns about party dynamics, leadership, and the preservation of foundational legacies. These developments pose significant questions about the NDC's direction, unity, and capacity to engage its diverse support base effectively. Amidu's outspoken stance invites contemplation on the importance of consensus, dialogue, and respect for party history in shaping future leadership and policies.