Economy

Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive

Marshall Todd, who took over the helm as Pulaski County Judge-Executive on the heels of Steve Kelley in 2023, has successfully wrapped up his inaugural year. The year was laden with financial hurdles, including a budget deficit and a daunting audit outlook. Todd’s primary focus was on a sweeping reorganization of the county’s financial structure and operations.

Financial Reorganization and Key Appointments

Within his administration, Todd made strategic hires to bolster the financial management of the county. These included the appointments of Crissa Morris as the county treasurer and Natasha Duncan as finance officer. Their primary mandate was to secure the occupational tax office and improve overall financial governance. The new team’s efforts bore fruit, leading to substantial cost reductions across multiple areas.

Debt Reduction and Cost Savings

Among the significant achievements of Todd’s administration was the payment of $2.5 million in debt. This move alone saved the county approximately $500,000 in interest payments, primarily accomplished through health insurance reductions. Additionally, the road department saw an improvement in efficiency and cost savings with the transition to in-house road work, reducing dependence on outsourcing.

Strategic Appointments and Infrastructure Improvement

Another key appointment under Todd’s watch was Don Franklin as Director of Emergency Management. This strategic move has greatly enhanced the county’s preparedness to handle severe weather events and other emergencies. Alongside personnel changes, Todd’s administration also addressed several ongoing projects. These include small road improvements, plans for an agricultural expo center, and exploring the feasibility of a new detention center. All these initiatives underscore Todd’s commitment to enhance the county’s infrastructure and public services.

Collaboration and Community Engagement

On the topic of community engagement and collaboration, Todd has been working closely with city officials on pressing issues such as EMS service funding. Together, they have been exploring potential solutions that serve the best interests of the Pulaski County residents. Furthermore, Todd’s administration is making strides in improving broadband access and developing the SPEDA Commerce Park to spur job creation. This proactive approach highlights Todd’s commitment to addressing community needs and fostering socio-economic growth in the county.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

