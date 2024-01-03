en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Mark T. Uyeda Sworn in for Second Term as SEC Commissioner

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Mark T. Uyeda Sworn in for Second Term as SEC Commissioner

In a significant development at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda has been sworn in for his second term on December 28, 2023. The commencement of Uyeda’s initial term was marked on June 30, 2022, following a nomination by President Joseph Biden and confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Re-nomination and Confirmation

President Biden re-nominated Commissioner Uyeda for a term that will extend until 2028, a decision that was confirmed by the Senate on December 20, 2023. The confirmation reflects the trust and confidence the administration and the Senate have in Uyeda’s abilities and performance.

Expectations and Reactions

SEC Chair Gary Gensler expressed his anticipation of continued collaboration with Commissioner Uyeda. He emphasized the SEC’s objectives of protecting investors and ensuring the integrity of the capital markets. On his part, Uyeda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the public, signaling his readiness to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Professional Background

Uyeda’s professional journey includes various significant roles within the SEC from 2006 to 2022. Prior to the SEC, he served as the Chief Advisor to the California Corporations Commissioner and held attorney roles in notable law firms. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University and a law degree with honors from Duke University School of Law.

As the 2024 election approaches, eyes will be on Uyeda and the SEC’s stance on issues such as ESG and capital formation. His term will also be marked by the ongoing discourse on digital asset and stablecoin regulation, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the global financial landscape.

0
Business Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Jamaicans.com: A Year in Review - Celebrating Language, Achievements, and Culture
As the sun set on 2023, Jamaicans.com, a digital hub for all things Jamaican, stood tall, having illuminated the richness of Jamaican culture and the achievements of its people through a diverse range of captivating content. Jamaican Patois: A Language Guide One of the most engaging topics featured was the Jamaican Patois. The platform offered
Jamaicans.com: A Year in Review - Celebrating Language, Achievements, and Culture
2U Inc's Significant Trading Session: A Detailed Analysis
2 mins ago
2U Inc's Significant Trading Session: A Detailed Analysis
TGI Fridays Shuts Down Six Locations in Massachusetts, Optimistic About Future
2 mins ago
TGI Fridays Shuts Down Six Locations in Massachusetts, Optimistic About Future
Hazelwood Green: Pittsburgh and CMU Acquire Parcels for Innovation Hub
18 seconds ago
Hazelwood Green: Pittsburgh and CMU Acquire Parcels for Innovation Hub
Lithium Americas Corp Faces Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook
28 seconds ago
Lithium Americas Corp Faces Stock Price Dip: Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook
Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2024: A Gateway to the Future
2 mins ago
Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit 2024: A Gateway to the Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend 'Golden Wedding' Despite Recent Surgery
33 seconds
Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend 'Golden Wedding' Despite Recent Surgery
Baltimore Homicides Drop by 20% in 2023: Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy Shows Promising Results
53 seconds
Baltimore Homicides Drop by 20% in 2023: Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy Shows Promising Results
Trump Leads GOP Primary Polls: Unveils Trade Policies for Potential Second Term
1 min
Trump Leads GOP Primary Polls: Unveils Trade Policies for Potential Second Term
Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings
1 min
Tazewell County Health Department & Molina Health Care Provide Free Cervical Cancer Screenings
YoGoody: Pioneering Health and Wellness in the New Year
2 mins
YoGoody: Pioneering Health and Wellness in the New Year
PGA Tour's Player and Rookie of the Year Awards Spark Debate
2 mins
PGA Tour's Player and Rookie of the Year Awards Spark Debate
Supreme Court Sets Deadline for SEBI's Investigation into Adani Group; New Antibiotic Discovered Against CRAB
2 mins
Supreme Court Sets Deadline for SEBI's Investigation into Adani Group; New Antibiotic Discovered Against CRAB
Financial Crisis Forces Talent Exodus in Welsh Rugby
2 mins
Financial Crisis Forces Talent Exodus in Welsh Rugby
Darlington Food Establishments Face Hygiene Inspections: Several Score Low
2 mins
Darlington Food Establishments Face Hygiene Inspections: Several Score Low
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
8 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
27 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
35 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app