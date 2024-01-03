Mark T. Uyeda Sworn in for Second Term as SEC Commissioner

In a significant development at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda has been sworn in for his second term on December 28, 2023. The commencement of Uyeda’s initial term was marked on June 30, 2022, following a nomination by President Joseph Biden and confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Re-nomination and Confirmation

President Biden re-nominated Commissioner Uyeda for a term that will extend until 2028, a decision that was confirmed by the Senate on December 20, 2023. The confirmation reflects the trust and confidence the administration and the Senate have in Uyeda’s abilities and performance.

Expectations and Reactions

SEC Chair Gary Gensler expressed his anticipation of continued collaboration with Commissioner Uyeda. He emphasized the SEC’s objectives of protecting investors and ensuring the integrity of the capital markets. On his part, Uyeda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the public, signaling his readiness to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Professional Background

Uyeda’s professional journey includes various significant roles within the SEC from 2006 to 2022. Prior to the SEC, he served as the Chief Advisor to the California Corporations Commissioner and held attorney roles in notable law firms. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University and a law degree with honors from Duke University School of Law.

As the 2024 election approaches, eyes will be on Uyeda and the SEC’s stance on issues such as ESG and capital formation. His term will also be marked by the ongoing discourse on digital asset and stablecoin regulation, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the global financial landscape.