en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Mark Owen Woyongo: A Tribute to a Ghanaian Political Stalwart

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Mark Owen Woyongo: A Tribute to a Ghanaian Political Stalwart

Mark Owen Woyongo, a prominent Ghanaian politician and former Minister of Defence, passed away on January 17 at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by Mr. Awini Zinge, the head of the Woyongo Family, in a statement released on January 18. Woyongo had been battling a prolonged illness and succumbed at the Bank of Ghana Hospital in Accra.

A Devoted Public Servant

Woyongo’s political career was marked by dedication and service to the nation. He served as a Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central from 2012 to 2016, and during this term, he made significant contributions to his constituency and the country at large. After this, he announced his retirement from politics in December 2016, stating that he would not seek any further political roles.

Woyongo’s journey also included a tenure as the Upper East Regional Minister, a position he assumed under the administration of late President John Evans Atta Mills starting in 2009. He continued in this role even after the demise of President Mills, serving under President John Dramani Mahama. In 2013, President Mahama nominated Woyongo for the position of Minister for Defence, a role he fulfilled with commitment and fervor. Later, in 2014, he was also appointed as the Interior Minister.

A Legacy Remembered

Mark Woyongo left a lasting legacy in Ghanaian politics, remembered for his dedication, commitment, and service to the nation. His death, indeed, marks the end of an era in Ghana’s political landscape. As the nation mourns this great loss, tributes continue to pour in from across the country, remembering the life and times of a man who dedicated himself to public service and the betterment of his nation.

0
Ghana Obituary Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
16 mins ago
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
An undercurrent of change is sweeping across the Tano North Constituency, as the latest poll conducted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) places Dr. Gideon Boako, the current spokesperson to the vice-president, distinctly ahead in the race for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s parliamentary primaries. The poll results, broadcasted on Asempa Fm in Accra, indicate
Poll Places Dr Gideon Boako Ahead in NPP's Parliamentary Primaries
Vincent McCauley: Celebrated Ghanaian Actor Passes Away
3 hours ago
Vincent McCauley: Celebrated Ghanaian Actor Passes Away
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: A Future Leader of Ghana's New Patriotic Party?
3 hours ago
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful: A Future Leader of Ghana's New Patriotic Party?
IMF Approves $600 Million for Ghana Following Successful Debt Restructuring
1 hour ago
IMF Approves $600 Million for Ghana Following Successful Debt Restructuring
Ghanaian Actor Vincent E McCauley Jr. Passes Away Post Brain Tumor Surgery
2 hours ago
Ghanaian Actor Vincent E McCauley Jr. Passes Away Post Brain Tumor Surgery
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
2 hours ago
Ekow Nimako: Crafting Narratives in Black Lego
Latest Headlines
World News
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
54 seconds
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
1 min
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
Current U.S. and Global News Highlights: Health, Finance, and International Relations
1 min
Current U.S. and Global News Highlights: Health, Finance, and International Relations
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
1 min
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
1 min
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections
1 min
Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
1 min
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
2 mins
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
2 mins
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
46 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app