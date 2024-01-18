Mark Owen Woyongo: A Tribute to a Ghanaian Political Stalwart

Mark Owen Woyongo, a prominent Ghanaian politician and former Minister of Defence, passed away on January 17 at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by Mr. Awini Zinge, the head of the Woyongo Family, in a statement released on January 18. Woyongo had been battling a prolonged illness and succumbed at the Bank of Ghana Hospital in Accra.

A Devoted Public Servant

Woyongo’s political career was marked by dedication and service to the nation. He served as a Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central from 2012 to 2016, and during this term, he made significant contributions to his constituency and the country at large. After this, he announced his retirement from politics in December 2016, stating that he would not seek any further political roles.

Woyongo’s journey also included a tenure as the Upper East Regional Minister, a position he assumed under the administration of late President John Evans Atta Mills starting in 2009. He continued in this role even after the demise of President Mills, serving under President John Dramani Mahama. In 2013, President Mahama nominated Woyongo for the position of Minister for Defence, a role he fulfilled with commitment and fervor. Later, in 2014, he was also appointed as the Interior Minister.

A Legacy Remembered

Mark Woyongo left a lasting legacy in Ghanaian politics, remembered for his dedication, commitment, and service to the nation. His death, indeed, marks the end of an era in Ghana’s political landscape. As the nation mourns this great loss, tributes continue to pour in from across the country, remembering the life and times of a man who dedicated himself to public service and the betterment of his nation.